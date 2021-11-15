Britney Spears' Fiancé Turns to Classics, Buys 1965 Ford Mustang, His Dog Loves It

After sharing how proud he is of his Jeep Wrangler, Britney Spears' fiancé has added a new brand to his collection. This time, Sam Asghari took us on a small tour of his new but old muscle car, a 1965 Ford Mustang, which his dog loves.
When Sam Asghari, actor and Britney Spears’ fiancé, bought his Jeep Wrangler, he couldn’t help but show it on social media all the time. He even joked that he would be getting a prenup to protect his precious off-roader in case the pop star breaks up with him.
Now he has a new addition to his garage and took us on a small tour as he drove, one hand on the steering wheel while listening to music. He showed the dashboard of the car and the dark-colored leather seats.
In a different story, he also shared how much his Doberman dog, Porsha, loved it. Sitting on the driver’s seat with no care in the world, Sam Asghari tells her to get out of the car, because Porsha doesn’t have a driver’s license, and adds she's “not old enough.” You can see the pictures in the gallery.
He isn’t the only celebrity with a dog and a Mustang (besides John Wick). A few days ago, rapper G-Eazy, who also collaborated with Spears for her song “Make Me...” just adopted a pit bull, and drove him around in his 1965 Mustang.
Asghari also posted a short video of his new purchase, writing: “Finally got myself a 65 Mustang,” giving us a tour of the muscle car.
In a different video, he and pop star Britney Spears shared they were on their way to dinner, blasting music and dancing. The video came a few days after a judge ruled that the star, dubbed Pop Princess, should no longer be under conservatorship, after 13 years.
Spears was also seen going on a joyride on her Mercedes-AMG SL 63, all by herself, as attached below. That is no small feat, considering that, during the conservatorship, she wasn’t allowed to drive by herself without a chaperone.
And now she might get a chance to hop behind her fiancé's new shiny toy, the 1965 Mustang, which she will certainly enjoy driving.
