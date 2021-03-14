Britney Spears’ Dream Car Is a Bentley, but She’s Never Owned or Driven One

Jaguar 60 Collection Owners Can Match Their Unique E-Types to Watches, Whisky

Money doesn’t buy you happiness, but if can buy you everything else in between. Not for this particular celebrity, though. 1 photo



Her fans wanted to know what her dream car was. Britney responded: her dream car is “definitely”



This is the kind of answer you expect to get from a regular, non-famous person. You can’t imagine someone who’s worth in excess of $60 million to talk with yearning about wanting a Bentley, let alone a celebrity that ranks as an A-list and who could practically get one for free. As such, Spears’ fans became even more confused: how can you be a millionaire for all of your adult life and not be able to get your dream car?



The answer, in case you’re wondering, is that Spears is not allowed many of the things adults are allowed to do.



Since 2008, she’s been under a double conservatorship, one over her business and one over her person. What this effectively means is that, as part of the conservatorship, Britney can’t buy herself a car or, for that matter,



That said, back in the day when she could – and did – drive, Britney had an impressive



