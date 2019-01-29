British Tourist Charged $930 For 5-Minute Taxi Ride in New Zealand

Most taxi drivers in New Zealand are independent, which makes complaints about overcharging all the more difficult to solve. According to the Taxi Federation, this one Brit’s case was a very lucky one.

It’s just now that his case has been solved, after the Federation was able to track down the driver. He claimed the whole thing was an honest mistake, since he forgot to input a digit: the ride had actually cost $9.30,



Honest mistake or not, Taxi Federation Executive Director John Hart calls this the worst case of overcharging he’s ever heard of among independent



“We're receiving complaints every day. Barrett has been very lucky to get his money back in this case,” Hart says.



To find the driver, the Taxi Federation turned to Wellington Taxi, a company that rents EFTPOS terminals to independent taxi drivers on a short-term basis. Hassan Mohamed, who was assigned to the complaint, says it only took so long to find the driver because he didn’t show up to collect his pay for the week, after the ride. So he had to check every EFTPOS machine and see which one had recorded a $930 ride.



