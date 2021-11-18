British Start-up Unveils Yomper SUV, Aimed at Farm, Livestock and Leisure Users

A West Yorkshire-based start-up has just unveiled a bespoke sports utility vehicle, with an emphasis on the utility. It’s called the Yomper and it’s based on the Suzuki Jimny – chosen for being affordable, reliable and small enough to fit where other off-roaders might not.
The Yomper is available in tray back ‘Bergan’ or alloy drop side ‘Commercial’ specifications, with 225 or 275 size wheelbases. According to its builders, it can handle a payload of up to 1,100 lbs (500 kg) and even comes with a 12-month warranty.
Power comes from a standard Suzuki 1.3-liter 16v gasoline engine, although the powertrain does feature several new components and upgrades. Converting a Jimny into a Yomper is said to be negotiable price-wise, and it depends on personal specification. However, it’s possible to get one for under £20,000 ($27,000), allegedly.
While there are other companies that offer Jimny pick-up conversions, few (if any) will go as far as to create a bespoke body and chassis, like you get on the Yomper, which according to Yomper 4x4 CEO, Giles Walker, is essentially a ground-up vehicle that happens to use Suzuki running gear.
Walker says that there are key engineering differences between the Yomper and the Jimny, but he does acknowledge how important it was to use a Jimny for this project. The result is an affordable workhorse with high levels of practicality.
“We’ve always worked in an environment where we apply advanced engineering principles to meet the specific demands of a job, so when I heard from a lot of people in my local community – many of whom are farmers - about the lack of a suitable small utility SUV on the market I decided it would be a great opportunity to create one. You can’t buy an inexpensive go-anywhere working vehicle anymore, so I decided to make one,” added the CEO.
