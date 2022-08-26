British Activists Break and Spray Gas Pump Displays in London, Police Had to Intervene

Commuters in the South London area in need of fuel had to find other gas stations Friday morning. Some 50 environmental activists sprayed with paint or broke with different tools the gas pump displays. The police eventually came and stopped them. Here’s what happened.
Members of the JustStopOil movement started a protest on Thursday evening which temporarily ended on Friday morning with multiple arrests. Activists are trying to sound the alarm over fossil fuel usage. They also don’t want new investments to be made in new oil and natural gas projects.
They picked the most popular gas stations in the inner South London area and some on the London Orbital Motorway (M25). Participants wearing high-visibility jackets or just their normal clothes rushed into gas stations and destroyed the gas pump displays or sprayed them with paint. Fuel stations had to close.
Drivers were furious, but they couldn’t legally do anything to stop the activists from rendering the gas pumps useless.
Half of those that took part in the Friday morning attacks are already in Police custody. Officers try to keep the situation under control, but the incidents happened in multiple locations at once.
Members of the coalition and others sympathetic to its cause argue that oil is leading to a climate and cost of living crisis. To make their voices heard, they plan on marching to Westminster Palace, where the UK Parliament holds its meetings. They also plan on blocking the public roads. This is set to happen on October 1st, but until then activists are trying to draw attention to the cause.
However, if the targeted companies choose to make claims for damages, people that took part in this spontaneous operation risk paying for everything they broke. Some of them could be even liable for disrupting economic activity.
According to JustStopOil, 137 arrests have been made since the field presence of environmental activists intensified. They promise to continue though.
The movement gains traction each day and some people say online that we should all “get more comfortable with destroying corporate property and seeing it be destroyed.” Upon seeing the wrecking made by the activists, others said the wrongdoers should be prosecuted as soon as possible and argued this is all being orchestrated by other entities who want to harm the UK economy.
The UK recently raised the energy price cap to £3,549 ($4,200) – an 80% hike. Natural gas and electricity costs are expected to more than double this winter.
Among the most prominent supporters of the movement is the famous American philosopher and scientist Noam Chomski.
