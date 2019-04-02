Britain’s Oldest Taxi Driver Retires at 85

You’re only as old as you feel. One man from Canterbury, U.K., still feels very young at heart but will also like to spend more time with his 10 grandchildren, so he’s retiring as a taxi driver.

Since he also loved cars, becoming a cabbie felt like a natural choice for him. In 1993, he joined Longleys and he’s been working for them for the past 26 years. He still loves the job, but he also feels like he wants to spend more time with his family, his grandchildren in particular.



As for how he’d gotten by so many years without getting into trouble, Barrie says the secret is to keep all conversations apolitical.



“There have been a few dramas along the way but mostly it's been nice just to chat to people, which I enjoy,” he says. “But I had a policy of avoiding talking about politics, sport or religion because that can easily end up getting a bit heated. It's best to just stick to family type stuff.”



During his long career, Barrie has seen a lot and he’s made acquaintances and even friends. The fact that he was always polite and eager to listen and his petite stature have made him easily recognizable. “People would say ‘that must be Barrie because we can't see who's driving’,” he jokes, adding that he would often put a cushion under his butt so he could see over the steering wheel.



All jokes aside, in his career as a cabbie, Barrie has made sure to keep his yearly medical checks, to ensure that he was fit for the job . He wouldn't have gotten at the wheel otherwise.