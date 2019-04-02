autoevolution

Britain’s Oldest Taxi Driver Retires at 85

2 Apr 2019, 9:42 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
You’re only as old as you feel. One man from Canterbury, U.K., still feels very young at heart but will also like to spend more time with his 10 grandchildren, so he’s retiring as a taxi driver.
18 photos
Vauxhall Corsa Griffin EditionVauxhall Corsa Griffin EditionVauxhall Corsa Griffin EditionVauxhall Corsa Griffin EditionVauxhall Corsa Griffin EditionVauxhall Corsa Griffin EditionVauxhall Corsa Griffin EditionVauxhall Corsa Griffin EditionVauxhall Corsa Griffin EditionVauxhall Corsa Griffin EditionVauxhall Corsa Griffin EditionVauxhall Corsa Griffin EditionVauxhall Corsa Griffin EditionVauxhall Corsa Griffin EditionVauxhall Corsa Griffin EditionVauxhall Corsa Griffin EditionVauxhall Corsa Griffin Edition
At 85, Barrie George is probably the oldest taxi driver in Britain – and he’s certainly the oldest in Canterbury, as KentOnline reports. He became a cabbie when he entered into retirement as a telecom engineer, because he loved chatting people up and he couldn’t imagine himself sitting at home, doing nothing all day.

Since he also loved cars, becoming a cabbie felt like a natural choice for him. In 1993, he joined Longleys and he’s been working for them for the past 26 years. He still loves the job, but he also feels like he wants to spend more time with his family, his grandchildren in particular.

As for how he’d gotten by so many years without getting into trouble, Barrie says the secret is to keep all conversations apolitical.

“There have been a few dramas along the way but mostly it's been nice just to chat to people, which I enjoy,” he says. “But I had a policy of avoiding talking about politics, sport or religion because that can easily end up getting a bit heated. It's best to just stick to family type stuff.”

During his long career, Barrie has seen a lot and he’s made acquaintances and even friends. The fact that he was always polite and eager to listen and his petite stature have made him easily recognizable. “People would say ‘that must be Barrie because we can't see who's driving’,” he jokes, adding that he would often put a cushion under his butt so he could see over the steering wheel.

All jokes aside, in his career as a cabbie, Barrie has made sure to keep his yearly medical checks, to ensure that he was fit for the job. He wouldn’t have gotten at the wheel otherwise.
driver taxi driver ride sharing UK
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan CompactCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 