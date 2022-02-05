Brit Holds Up Sign Warning of New Restriction, Helps Hundreds of Drivers Not Get Fined

A local man from Croydon, South London managed to help his driver peers by just holding a sign in his hands. The written piece said “£65 ($88) fine if you enter”. This sole gesture of goodwill helped drivers avoid a driving penalty that just popped up overnight.
A man identified only as Ricky had an initiative that cleared almost £70.000 ($94.700) from the traffic camera revenue. That means almost 700 fines! He told the local press he believes this is the right path to follow, and is willing to sacrifice his own time to help the drivers in his area not be penalized. He considers the new cameras just money grabbers and points out that the signs for them are unclear.
According to Croydon rules, drivers who enter that road between 8:30 AM and 9 AM and 2 PM and 4 PM are automatically fined because it is considered a school zone. This is just one of the new 26 similar areas instated by the local authorities.
Two other men, who were already fined, joined him in his quest, and together they try to warn drivers about the new driving restriction. If one of them is unavailable, another replaces him. They work like a team! Police were already asked about this and said the men don`t break any current rules.
After Ricky`s silent protest has gained enough attention, the politicians said they think the cameras for school zones are clear enough. That being said, the decision to install more placards has already been taken and will soon be applied.
Some warned drivers chose to send Ricky (55 years old) boxes of chocolate and whisky as a gesture. He told the interviewers he doesn`t want anything from the public. His only wish is for the Council to act properly and not overcharge drivers.
The fine for driving in the school zones in the times mentioned above is £130 ($176) for every passing that has been recorded by cameras.
