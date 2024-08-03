Brilliant New Waze Feature Brings Real-Time Traffic at a One-Tap Distance

Waze keeps getting feature after feature, and the latest announcement brings real-time traffic information at a one-tap distance.
Waze has always been about keeping users up-to-date with what happens on the road, and this is the purpose of the crowdsourcing-powered traffic reporting system, too. Users can report traffic hazards, allowing the app to understand traffic conditions and eventually generate warnings for other motorists.
The latest new tool added to the Waze feature arsenal is called traffic events, and it helps users get notifications on their smartphones about changes that could impact traffic in their regions.
Here's how it works.
Imagine you live close to a stadium where your local team plays matches every week. On matchdays, Waze is updated by the community with information about closed roads and how traffic is impacted. The application determines your location and issues notifications when events start, informing you about up-to-date road conditions and potential road closures.
The Google-owned company explains that the feature works with places where you've recently driven or locations saved near the impacted area. Every time an event is added to the map, you get notifications on your smartphone so you can understand how it affects traffic conditions and how you can avoid road closures.
Waze also comes with an extra, allowing users to share event details with their friends. The purpose is to allow everybody to "be more prepared for their own ride," turning Waze into the main source of traffic information.
The new traffic events feature will only be available on smartphones, but the good news is that the Google-owned company brings it to both Android and iPhones. The rollout has already started, so the next time an event takes place in your region, you should see a notification popping up on your screen. Make sure that you enable Waze notifications on your smartphone.
This isn't the only big feature Waze is getting these days. The Google company has also announced that Waze will be updated with navigation information on the lock screen, allowing users to get essential directions without unlocking their mobile devices. The feature is already available in Google Maps, and Waze will display next-turn information and traffic reports, so it'll be easier to follow a recommended route even when the mobile device is locked.
The lock screen navigation is currently available only on Android devices, but Google plans to bring it to iPhones in the fall.
Other features that recently landed in Waze include speed bump warnings, sharp curve notifications, alerts when multiple lanes merge, and popups when the speed limit changes, so you get more time to slow down. These features are also available on Android Auto and CarPlay and have already started to roll out worldwide for the entire user base.
The latest new tool added to the Waze feature arsenal is called traffic events, and it helps users get notifications on their smartphones about changes that could impact traffic in their regions.
Here's how it works.
Imagine you live close to a stadium where your local team plays matches every week. On matchdays, Waze is updated by the community with information about closed roads and how traffic is impacted. The application determines your location and issues notifications when events start, informing you about up-to-date road conditions and potential road closures.
The Google-owned company explains that the feature works with places where you've recently driven or locations saved near the impacted area. Every time an event is added to the map, you get notifications on your smartphone so you can understand how it affects traffic conditions and how you can avoid road closures.
Waze also comes with an extra, allowing users to share event details with their friends. The purpose is to allow everybody to "be more prepared for their own ride," turning Waze into the main source of traffic information.
The new traffic events feature will only be available on smartphones, but the good news is that the Google-owned company brings it to both Android and iPhones. The rollout has already started, so the next time an event takes place in your region, you should see a notification popping up on your screen. Make sure that you enable Waze notifications on your smartphone.
This isn't the only big feature Waze is getting these days. The Google company has also announced that Waze will be updated with navigation information on the lock screen, allowing users to get essential directions without unlocking their mobile devices. The feature is already available in Google Maps, and Waze will display next-turn information and traffic reports, so it'll be easier to follow a recommended route even when the mobile device is locked.
The lock screen navigation is currently available only on Android devices, but Google plans to bring it to iPhones in the fall.
Other features that recently landed in Waze include speed bump warnings, sharp curve notifications, alerts when multiple lanes merge, and popups when the speed limit changes, so you get more time to slow down. These features are also available on Android Auto and CarPlay and have already started to roll out worldwide for the entire user base.