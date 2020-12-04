Bright Driver Busted for Not-So-Bright Flashlights Instead of Headlights

With so many ways to get creative in an attempt to break or bend the law, police must often find themselves in the strange dilemma of applauding the apparent ingenuity of an illegality and ringing the alarm on the recklessness of it.
Washington State Patrol officer Rick Johnson seems perfectly able to walk this fine line, telling CNN of their latest discovery, “You know, I guess this is 2020, right?” Indeed, the year is still 2020, which means it’s still an open buffet to all things strange and unbelievable.
This is one of them. One driver was pulled over on I-90 after a trooper noticed the car had very dim headlights. That trooper must have been shocked to find flashlights instead of the headlights he’d misjudged as “dim:” the Chevrolet in question had taken some damage to the front end, which caused the actual headlights to fall off.
Not wanting to find alternative means of transport, the driver chose to try and craftily recreate the impression of headlights by taping actual flashlights in their place. He should have gone for the alternative means of transport option, since he was also driving on a suspended license, so this was a double whammy for him.
Johnson explains that, if the flashlights for headlights weren’t bad enough, they were running on nearly-empty batteries. Which explains why they were “super dim.”
While this driver is due some credit for thinking outside the box and working with whatever he had around to fix a problem, it would be best if he put that creativity to less dangerous purposes. The reason you’re not allowed to use flashlights for headlights on public roads is that they don’t meet the lumen requirements. This is not legal and unsafe, so laugh if you will, but don’t follow this example.
Drive safe – and properly lighted.
@wastatepatrol Trooper Dennis stopped this vehicle for extremely dim headlights on I-90 in #NorthBend yesterday morning. He discovered that these were #Flashlights with the batteries dying. #NotLegal The driver also had a suspended driver's license. pic.twitter.com/StJ8AsS5RQ— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) December 1, 2020