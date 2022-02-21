Bridger Dual-Piece Shell Is the Only Helmet You Need for Both Cycling and Winter Sports

Whether you’re using it for cycling or snow sports such as snowboarding or skiing, the Bridger helmet has got you covered, literally and figuratively. Described as the first fully customizable helmet, the Highline comes with a two-piece, interchangeable shell that allows you to easily repurpose it depending on your activity.
The idea for the Bridger Highline helmet was born in New England, U.S., in 2018, but it took until now to refine the design and create a prototype. Available in multiple colors and two sizes (S/M and L/XL), the helmet comes with a removable, dual-piece shell.
In its Zephyr shell configuration, the helmet offers maximum ventilation, thanks to the 21 large vents, and is suitable for various types of cycling, from mountain biking to urban cruises, gravel biking, and more.
Then there’s also the Thermic shell, which is fully insulated, has smaller vents, and is suitable for both winter cycling as well as snow sports such as snowboarding and skiing.
Bridger boasts of the helmet’s G-Form Smartflex foam that is soft to the touch just like memory foam, but it hardens on high impacts, being capable of absorbing up to 90 percent of the impact energy. It is also lightweight and waterproof.
The Bridger comes with a breathable liner, a quick-adjust fit system, comfortable, ergonomic earpads that don’t press your ears, and a magnetic buckle.
Right now, the helmet is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. After it ends, pledgers will be able to choose between up to nine colors. If the manufacturer raises over $150,000, additional colors will be available.
Those who pledge and support the campaign can get the complete helmet at an early bird price of just $229, with upper and lower Zephyr and Thermic shells being included, as well as earpads and bikes and snow liners.
The estimated delivery date of the helmet is February 2023. You can take a better look at the helmet in the video below.
