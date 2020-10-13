“Breathe” Is a Biomimicry Yacht with a Glass Superstructure and Solar Panels

One of those key players is a company known as Feadship. They have been building vessels such as the one you see in the gallery since before our great grandfathers existed. Their newest design and one worthy of your hypothetical money is known as Breathe.
The idea was to design a yacht with one principal in mind, biomimicry. What the hell is that? Well if we break the word down, our answer is right there. A whatever made to mimic naturally occurring systems and shapes found in the biome or natural world. But why? Well aside from just looking really cool and fitting of the natural world, it’s also because nature is one efficient mother. With that, the Breathe is able to reduce fuel consumption by up to 40% compared to other Feadship designs.
How it all that happens, we’re getting into right now. Like any sea-faring vessel, one of the most important factors is the shape of the hull. This one in particular looks as if a dolphin or a whale underside. A long and narrow bow and a flat, lifted stern give off an arrow shape to the ship.
Because of this hull design, the Breathe only requires one and not two main engines. At the same time, other yacht designs include three generators to power functions on board, while here, only two are needed.
But one very large question still remains. Why is it called Breathe? Well, we can see right from the start that this vessel’s superstructure is very different from others we’ve seen before. The font of each decks ceiling is raised to create a space that would normally allow air to enter this space, but because these structures are folded downward at the rear, what happens is that the initial air that should be flowing in is actually pushed back, creating a natural cooling system. Or so we’re led to understand.
solar cells scattered throughout the window design. If you were wondering what those squares and rectangles atop the ship were, now you know.
Other than this, we know nothing else about this design. No idea what the interior could look like or amount of current produced by the panels. Nothing. We don’t even know if there is room for your guests or if any crew members will be aboard. But this makes sense in a way, as if there was even anyone to put their money into something like this, then they would most likely be picking the interior design, within functionality of course.
This vessel and a number of other concepts recently revealed by Feadship will probably never be seen on waters. Well, maybe not in our lifetime anyway. Although, when a company this well known puts a concept like this together, it's sometimes because they could build it, but mainly they're used to get those dreams flowing.
The idea was to design a yacht with one principal in mind, biomimicry. What the hell is that? Well if we break the word down, our answer is right there. A whatever made to mimic naturally occurring systems and shapes found in the biome or natural world. But why? Well aside from just looking really cool and fitting of the natural world, it’s also because nature is one efficient mother. With that, the Breathe is able to reduce fuel consumption by up to 40% compared to other Feadship designs.
How it all that happens, we’re getting into right now. Like any sea-faring vessel, one of the most important factors is the shape of the hull. This one in particular looks as if a dolphin or a whale underside. A long and narrow bow and a flat, lifted stern give off an arrow shape to the ship.
Because of this hull design, the Breathe only requires one and not two main engines. At the same time, other yacht designs include three generators to power functions on board, while here, only two are needed.
But one very large question still remains. Why is it called Breathe? Well, we can see right from the start that this vessel’s superstructure is very different from others we’ve seen before. The font of each decks ceiling is raised to create a space that would normally allow air to enter this space, but because these structures are folded downward at the rear, what happens is that the initial air that should be flowing in is actually pushed back, creating a natural cooling system. Or so we’re led to understand.
solar cells scattered throughout the window design. If you were wondering what those squares and rectangles atop the ship were, now you know.
Other than this, we know nothing else about this design. No idea what the interior could look like or amount of current produced by the panels. Nothing. We don’t even know if there is room for your guests or if any crew members will be aboard. But this makes sense in a way, as if there was even anyone to put their money into something like this, then they would most likely be picking the interior design, within functionality of course.
This vessel and a number of other concepts recently revealed by Feadship will probably never be seen on waters. Well, maybe not in our lifetime anyway. Although, when a company this well known puts a concept like this together, it's sometimes because they could build it, but mainly they're used to get those dreams flowing.