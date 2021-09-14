5 Calmbots, the Cyborg Cockroaches That Can Perform Small Household Tasks

Breakthrough in Battery and Fuel Cell Design for Auto Applications Relies On Crystals

The automotive industry is grinding hard at taking on the problem of improving the performance of rechargeable batteries and fuel cells, and Japanese researchers may have discovered a new idea that points to a breakthrough. 6 photos



Researchers say the technique will allow them to improve the functionality of solid-state electrolytes in batteries and fuel cells. The findings show that ultraviolet light can modulate the transport of ions in the crystals at room temperature.



The process works as the performance of battery and fuel cell electrolytes depends on the motions of electrons and ions within an electrolyte and scientists have found that modulating the motion of oxide ions within the electrolyte is capable of increasing the efficiency of the energy storage and output in storage setups.



“Transport of heavy atoms and ions in solid-state materials has been challenging,” says Professor Masaki Hada. “We set out to devise an easy means to do so in a way that seamlessly integrates with sustainable energy inputs.”



Researchers found that by focusing on cobalt double-perovskite crystals - materials that are similar to common building blocks in fuel cell research - can displace oxide ions without destroying the crystals



The scientists say that the problem has been that cobalt–oxygen bonds usually restrict oxide motion, but that by bringing ultraviolet light into the equation, such electron transfer can break the bonds.



