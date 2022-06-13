Brazilian 2022 Ford Maverick Gets 1.5-inch Fender Flares, Many Other Accessories

Introduced to much pomp and circumstance in February 2022, the Brazil-spec Maverick sold out within 24 hours. The first batch, that is, and many other Mavericks are going to the 5th largest country in the world by area.
The increasing number of customers prompted the Ford Motor Company to launch a line of accessories developed specifically for the compact-sized truck, starting with 1.5-inch fender flares that keep rocks and debris away from the body panels. Manufactured from heavy-duty terpolymer, these flares feature stainless-steel screws. They don’t require any drilling either.
A bed extender that comes in handy for bicycles, a locking tonneau cover with manual or power-and-remote operation, running boards that aren’t sold in the United States at press time, and various organizer containers are offered. The Nomad Sports Truckpads are listed as well, designed to accommodate pretty much any kind of bicycle. Customers are further offered a canopy made from aluminum and dressed in UV-resistant vinyl.
Customers who are really missing the point of a unitary truck can purchase a fake air intake for the hood, finished in satin black. A sport bar also has to be noted, together with a thing that any truck should have: a trailer hitch.
“Maverick was designed for people with a dynamic lifestyle, and the new line of accessories exploits this versatility, facilitating the transport of equipment and personalizing your style,” declared Wilson Vasconcellos, the gentleman in charge of after sales at Ford’s South American division.
Priced at 233,310 reais, which is a whopping $45,985 at current exchange rates, the Maverick for Brazil costs this much because it flaunts a lot of standard bits and bobs. The only specification available in June 2022 is the well-equipped Lariat with the FX4 off-road package. No fewer than 10 exterior colors are listed by the configurator: Lyse Blue, Malacara Blue, Gray Towers, Delhi Orange, Silver Dew, Arctic White, Black Asturias, Dover Gray, Indianapolis Blue, and the Aurora Red of the pictured truck.
Priced at 233,310 reais, which is a whopping $45,985 at current exchange rates, the Maverick for Brazil costs this much because it flaunts a lot of standard bits and bobs. The only specification available in June 2022 is the well-equipped Lariat with the FX4 off-road package. No fewer than 10 exterior colors are listed by the configurator: Lyse Blue, Malacara Blue, Gray Towers, Delhi Orange, Silver Dew, Arctic White, Black Asturias, Dover Gray, Indianapolis Blue, and the Aurora Red of the pictured truck.