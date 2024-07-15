Brazeau Tiny Home Is Ideal for Minimalists Who Prefer To Keep Their Living Space Grounded

As life in large cities and urban areas becomes more hectic and increasingly expensive, many people are looking for alternative housing solutions to escape the high cost of living, reconnect with nature, and regain their freedom and peace. With their promise of a more intentional, less costly, and more in-touch-with-nature lifestyle, tiny homes have emerged as a beacon of hope for folks who want to have more control over their life and living space.
Many people have come to the realization that size does not matter as long as you have all the creature comforts you're used to in a home, so they choose to live in a structure with low maintenance and a reduced carbon footprint. This explains the tremendous surge in interest for tiny homes and the great variety of designs available on the market.
When the tiny house movement started to gain traction, it was all about the loft bedroom(s) and the appeal of a cozy mezzanine space, but as demand has grown and tiny home design has evolved, builders have understood that lofts are not for everyone, so more and more micro-homes are now being designed with ground-floor bedrooms.
The Brazeau, a single-level tiny house with a spacious downstairs bedroom, is ideally suited for those who prefer to keep their living space grounded. This gorgeous model is the newest addition to Tree Hugger Tiny Homes' lineup and is specifically tailored to meet the needs of couples who want to downsize without scaling down on comfort.
Built on a triple-axle trailer, the Brazeau is 34 feet (10.3 meters) long and 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) wide, which makes it one of the largest models offered by the Canadian builder. It boasts 292 square feet (27.1 square meters) of livable space and boasts a well-thought-out layout that offers tiny living enthusiasts maximum convenience and accessibility. It breaks the typical tiny house mold by forfeiting the loft and replacing it with a comfortable main-floor bedroom, complemented by a large living room with a media wall, a U-shaped kitchen with an integrated eating bar, and a separate, modern bathroom.
The newest tiny homes we've examined focus on amplifying the connection to the outdoors, and Brazeau is no exception. It boasts extensive glazing throughout, blurring the line between the interior and the outdoors. Moreover, vaulted ceilings coupled with huge venting windows that capture floods of natural light and panoramic views provide a sense of openness and flexibility in the living space, making it feel more spacious.
More importantly, it is a private space, completely separated from the rest of the house and offers the opportunity to add any special comforts to make it your own. In terms of styling, it stands out with a modern design accentuated by a black and white color scheme, straight lines, vaulted ceilings, and a beautiful recessed feature wall.
One thing you'll notice as soon as you step inside this tiny home is that everything is within easy reach, making daily routines effortless. The kitchen seamlessly connects with the living area, making hosting a breeze, and though it only has one bedroom, it can still accommodate occasional guests in the living room thanks to a massive L-shaped sofa.
The lounge is cleverly configured to allow you unhindered views of the entire house and make you feel like you are one with the outdoors with the oversized windows that bask you in sunlight.
The countertop is large enough to double as an eating bar for three people, and its location at the heart of the house encourages socialization.
The bathroom, conveniently located near the bedroom, is compact but stylish and very practical, fitted with all the basic necessities, including a shower, a toilet, and a custom vanity.
Another great thing about Brazeau is that it offers a multitude of storage options, including sleek built-in lockers next to the entrance, clothes storage in the bedroom, an abundance of cabinets in the kitchen, and a neat shelving system in the bathroom.
Stylish and highly functional, the Brazeau tiny home on wheels makes compact living seem like a glamorous experience. Those who like single-level tinies with minimalist open-plan interiors and modern functionality will surely love this new model, which can be commissioned for $169,999 CAD / $125,999 USD.
For now, only renderings of this newest model have been released, which suggests that the Alberta, Canada-based company has yet to complete the first unit. But from what we can tell, this tiny home is certainly worthy of attention, promising comfort and style in a small package.
Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, the Brazeau invites you to revel in the spaciousness of the downstairs bedroom, which has everything you could wish for in a tiny home bedroom. There is ample room for a queen-size bed, space to walk around the entire bed, nightstands, full standing height, a generous closet for clothes, and large windows that let abundant sunlight fill every corner of the room.
The U-shaped kitchen is the heart of this home and offers the ultimate cooking space for those who love home-cooked meals. It has plenty of cabinets for storing kitchen essentials and is equipped with modern appliances, ranging from a four-burner cooktop and oven to a large apron sink and a full-size fridge, for added convenience and functionality.
