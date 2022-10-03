Brandalism’s Guerrilla Action Uses Ads to Go After Airliners With Huge Carbon Footprints

More on this:

1 Vattenfall and CAKE Use a Giant Cube To Help Us Visualize CO2 Emissions for Producing It

2 Steven Spielberg Burns $116K Worth of Jet Fuel in 2 Months, Is Terrified of Climate Change

3 Drake Criticized for 14-Minute Flight in His Boeing 767 Private Jet, He’s Not Having It

4 Carbon Footprint Reduction Confuses Americans, New Study Reveals

5 Meet the Cannabis Car, the Hemp-Built Renew Sports Car That Is Greener Than EVs