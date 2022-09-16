Brand-New Yard Centouno Navi Reveals Details About Powerful yet Delicate Forza Motoryacht

Centouno Navi is a new name in the yacht building world, and so far, they have revealed two concept builds, called Forza and Eterea. Today, we’re going to focus on the 28-meter (92-foot) Forza motoryacht, as the new Italian brand has shared more details about it.
But first, let me tell you a few words about the new made-in-Italy yard. Centouno Navi was set up by designer and entrepreneur Manuela Lucchesi and naval architect Marco Arnaboldi, who founded AB Yachts in 1992 and built waterjet-equipped swift yachts. This means the new venture will draw upon the duo’s previous experience in the field, so it’s no wonder the concepts they revealed are lightning-fast performance-oriented vessels.
The Forza superyacht will feature a low-resistance sandwich composite hull, which will make it 30% lighter than the competition and more agile. Another benefit of the weight cut is a reduction in CO2 emissions while underway.
The sandwich composite used to construct Forza’s hull will be a carbon and glass fiber blend with vinylester resin and high-density PVC foam.
The motoryacht will be powered by a triple 12V 2,000 horsepower (2,027 ps) MAN engine package coupled with next-generation MJP waterjets, which will propel the vessel to a remarkable 60-knot top speed (this translates to 69 mph or 111 kph). Besides increased speeds, the hydrojet propulsion also provides faster acceleration, less noise, and a safer experience overall.
The builders also mention that Forza’s cruising speed will be 50 knots (57.5 mph/92.6 kph), and even this is quite impressive, considering the size of the yacht. And the efficient hull design combined with the propulsion system will endow the vessel with a range of 500 nautical miles (926 km) at cruising speed, based on a 9,500-liter (2,509-gallon) fuel tank.
“I’ve been building boats for more than 30 years, and I know what owners want. Speed and efficiency are often at the top of the list because it means they can cover more ground in less time, and they can do it with minimal environmental impact,” Marco Arnaboldi commented.
This comment brings us to the next point on the builders’ agenda - sustainability. To show its commitment to protecting the environment, Centouno Navi has opted for eco-friendly and recyclable decor materials for the interior design.
“Centouno Navi is all about respect for the sea. The design and engineering of Forza is the result of the combined experience of the brand founders, who have lived by the sea and on boats all their lives,” said Manuela Lucchesi.
Inside, the motoryacht concept features a comfortable saloon overlooking the main deck, as well as four staterooms below decks that will accommodate up to eight guests. The layout comprises a full-beam master cabin, a VIP, and two twins.
The other yacht in the series, called Eterea, will be a 39-footer (128 meters) spanning three decks. It will feature the same low-resistance sandwich composite hull and promises a top speed of 58 knots (66.7 mph).
