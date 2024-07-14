Brand-New Tesla Cybertruck Rolls Over, Now It Looks Like It Escaped the Crusher

We turned the internet upside down, searching for the first totaled Tesla Cybertrucks after we started seeing them involved in crashes. Now, it's raining totaled Cybertrucks. The latest to show up on the salvage car market was the victim of a rollover.
The Cybertruck is somewhat bulletproof, it can withstand just about any blow, but it is not rollover-proof. And this vehicle right here proves it. It is not the first to roll over in the past few weeks.
The Tesla Cybertruck listed on the Insurance Auto Auctions looks as if it escaped from the compactor. In fact, by the way it looks, it must have undergone a rollover. The model has the lid of the frunk deformed, the windshield is shattered, and so are the windows on the passenger side.
The roof is seriously bent. All four fenders are either contorted or badly scratched, while the fender flares were ripped off. All airbags, except for the front ones, seem to have been deployed in the impact to protect the occupants, and hopefully, they served the humans properly.
However, the driver's and front passenger's airbags not deploying should make Tesla look into this because a thorough analysis might end up with a recall. Earlier this year, Tesla started fixing a faulty accelerator pedal. Back in April, with no connection whatsoever with the accelerator issue, rapper Meek Mill complained about crashing because his brake pedal came off.
The screen on board this Cybertruck does not light up anymore, so nobody can tell the exact mileage. The vehicle, still waiting for a title and looking as if the crusher is its final destination, is now sitting on those three wheels in Santa Clarita, California, in the company of many salvage cars.
The driver presumably went too fast into a curb and failed to turn, ending up in an embankment on the other side of the road. The Cybertruck flipped over, but that one still had all four wheels in their right place.
Furthermore, the Cybertruck that crashed in Mississippi displayed the usual stainless steel look, while the one that is now heading to auction sports a matte grey-green wrap.
Two Cybertrucks rolling over this summer prove that the Tesla pickup truck is not rollover-proof.
This poor and relatively new Tesla Cybertruck, listed on the IAA website, is now sitting on three wheels, while number four, together with the suspension, is in the load bed half open. There is no information on whether the tonneau cover, which can withstand weights of up to 300 pounds (136 kilograms), can retract all the way or that is as far as it can go after the crash.
The Cybertruck is obviously not rollover-proofWhen we got word of a Cybertruck having flipped over, the first thing that popped into our minds was the one that we saw sitting upside down in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
