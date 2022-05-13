Brand-New Rivian R1T Damaged During Transport

Rivian lost $4.7 billion and delivered 920 vehicles in 2021. Fast forward to the first quarter of 2022, and the numbers are $1.59 billion in losses and 1,227 deliveries. Although it’s burning cash very quickly and production output isn’t up to snuff, this isn’t the only problem to speak of.
Rivian has recently announced its first recall, which concerns a deviation in the occupant classification system of the front passenger seat of 502 vehicles. Based in California, the all-electric manufacturer will also have to explain to a customer that their pickup isn’t going to be delivered on time.
Uploaded to Twitter by the Tukwila Fire Department in Washington, the following pictures depict a Forest Green-painted R1T on a flatbed truck. So far so good, but look a little closer, and you’ll notice that an Isuzu cab-forward truck careened into the left rear of the flatbed and R1T. The flatbed eventually struck a concrete barrier on a state route in Washington. Minor injuries were reported, which is unbelievable given the state of that Isuzu.
Getting hit by an electric supply company vehicle and walking away from the crash on your own two feet is one thing, but not getting your R1T on time sure is a bummer. This kind of stuff does happen, especially if you remember the countless instances of Ford Broncos that were damaged during transport. Last month, for example, a Ford Bronco-carrying trailer hit an underpass in Attalla, Alabama, damaging at least one of the vehicles.
It's also worth mentioning that such events are covered by insurance. Given these circumstances, the R1T customer has to wait a little more to receive another pickup from Rivian unless Rivian can repair this truck’s damage.
As a brief refresher, the tweener truck that sits comfortably between a mid-size pickup and a traditional half-tonner is available from $67,500 for the dual-motor powertrain and standard-range battery. Customers are further offered a quad-motor option and two larger batteries. As for the Forest Green of the pictured truck, that’s a $1,750 option as per the configurator.
Tukwila Fire, @Rentonrfa and WSP on scene of a two vehicle collision. NB SR 405 @ SR 167, expect delays in the area, slow down while crews work to separate the trucks. Only minor injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/dn8OVYINur— Tukwilafd (@tukwilafd) May 12, 2022