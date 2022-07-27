Brand-New Kodiak 900 Steals the Show, an Awesome Flying Adventure Vehicle

What if all the great qualities of a van could be integrated into a flying beast? The brand-new Kodiak 900 breaks the norm with remarkable performance, reliability, and capabilities. It’s like having your personal utility aircraft, ready for adventure.
Probably one of this year’s greatest aviation debuts was the recent unveiling of Daher’s Kodiak 900 at AirVenture Oshkosh. Produced at Daher’s facility at Sandpoint, Idaho, this new model blends the robust character of the Kodiak 100 with the capabilities of the TBM 960, a very fast turboprop aircraft.
First of all, it provides more room for passengers or cargo, thanks to a fuselage length extension of 3.9 feet (1.18 meters). It can comfortably carry 10 people or lift up to 3,630 lbs (1,646 kh) of useful load. Next, this “getaway vehicle” cruises faster and climbs faster, and can land just as smoothly on grass as on paved strips.
The increased cruise speed of 210 knots (241 mph/389 kph) means that it can cover almost 1,000 nautical miles (1,150 miles/1,852 km) in 4.3 hours, while its maximum range extends to 1,129 nautical miles (1,299 miles/2,040 km). Its performance is matched by a greater fuel efficiency, with a 9% consumption reduction claiming to be the best in its category.
The engine behind this performance is Pratt & Whitney’s 900-shaft horsepower PT6A-140A, specifically adapted for challenging conditions and utility aircraft capabilities. Plus, the Kodiak 900 is fitted with a new five-blade Hartzell propeller that also helps reduce noise levels, thanks to a low 1,900 rpm.
As versatile as an adventure vehicle, the Kodiak 900 can easily switch from passenger flights to cargo. In addition to more leg room, passengers can enjoy the new Summit+ seats that are multi-directional, ergonomic, integrating individual panels with USB ports, phone holders, and cup holders. Thanks to the quick-release handles, even one person can remove them fast, without any tools. When in cargo mode, the aircraft benefits from three entry/exit doors and reliable cargo tie-downs throughout.
Already FAA (Federal Aviation Administration)-certified, the Kodiak 900 is gearing up for its first deliveries in 2023.
