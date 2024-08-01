Brand-New Ferrari Splits in Two on a Rainy Day, Someone Puts an Umbrella Over the Engine

A brand-new 2024 Ferrari Purosangue was crashed in China. The force of the impact ripped the front end apart from the rest of the car, sending the V12 engine feet away on the pavement.
The photos show the wreckage of the vehicle on a road somewhere in China. The details are scarce, but the images are relevant. It looks like a high-speed crash that ripped the front end, chopping it off from the rest of the Ferrari right at the firewall and leaving the car with a gaping hole at the front.
Meanwhile, the V12, together with the exhaust system, front subframe, and suspension components, separated from the vehicle, following what seems to have been a brutal accident. All airbags on the driver's side seem to have deployed, and a wheel is seen far from what is left of the car.
One of the photos published by the Chinese media is somewhat hilarious. There is a black umbrella sheltering the V12, which sits on the asphalt, preventing raindrops from going into the power plant. However, raindrops are the least of its problems right now.
The driver reportedly walked away unharmed. The photos show the remains of the Ferrari on a wet road, so it is probably safe to assume that the driver overestimated their abilities, pushed the throttle too hard, lost control, and crashed. It is, after all, a 6.5-liter V12-powered not-an-SUV with lots of power on tap.
Those numbers might be too much for some drivers, especially on a wet road. The Purosangue is equipped with a Wet Mode, alongside the Ice, Comfort, Spor, and ESC Off modes.
Each of them has to be activated through the Manettino switch in order to work, and each modifies the gearbox response, suspension stiffness, traction, and stability control, as well as interferes with the all-wheel drive system, making the Ferrari either wilder or more tamed. This "Prancing Horse," however, was definitely a wild one.
Switching off the electronic safety features won't help in the rain. But that is just a supposition, we can't tell for sure which mode the driver used at the time of the crash. But what we can tell is that this car is on its way to the scrap yard.
Even though the Purosangue can still be labeled as a new model, this is not the first that has been totaled. Last month, we reported about one popping out for sale after it had been flooded during the storm that hit Dubai this past spring.
Back in March, there was another one reportedly crashed during a pre-delivery test drive not far from the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello.
We have seen totaled Ferrari Purosangues beforeFerrari unveiled the not-an-SUV Purosangue in September 2022. The first examples were delivered in the first quarter of 2023. The Maranello-based brand announced that the model was sold out through 2026.
