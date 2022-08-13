Brand New Cars Animated Series on Disney+, You Can Watch It Next Month

We probably won't be getting Cars 4 from Pixar anytime soon, but Cars on the Road sure looks like it can take care of our need for speed in the meantime. Only this time, it's in the form of a nine-episode series on Disney+ available for streaming on September 8.
Cars is an extremely popular and beloved franchise made by animation company Pixar Animation Studios, that in turn is owned by The Walt Disney Company.
The first three movies alone made over $1.4 billion at the box office and sold over $10 billion worth of merchandise, and all that just in the first five years. Not mentioning the plethora of video games that followed, Planes movies, spin-offs, short films, theme park attractions, toys, and everything marketable under the Sun.
Owen Wilson, made famous by his "wow" mannerisms in all of his movies, voices the leading role of Lightning McQueen, the red-blooded stock car. However, the spotlight quickly shifts to the supporting character Mater, played by none other than Mr. "Git-R-Done" himself, famous comedian Larry the Cable Guy.
Together, Wilson and Larry make up one of the funniest and action-packed dynamic duos that ever graced the silver screen. And the latest trailer for Cars on the Road shows that the pair hasn't rusted away one bit when it comes to entertainment value.
The plot starts innocently enough when the pair embark on a mission to drive cross-country to Mater's sister's wedding. But wouldn't you know it, something completely unexpected happens along the way, and they get sidetracked.
On their merry adventure, they will stumble across all sorts of adventures and meet the most peculiar characters like clown cars that perform at a bizarre circus, a moss-covered monster truck named Ivy, a gang of cars with post-apocalyptic tuning straight out from Mad Max: Fury Road, a to-scale Tyrannosaurus Rex car, something that resembles Stonehenge but in the shape of 1970's sedans for some reason or green ghost cars.
I don't know about you, but I, for one, just writing about it while rewatching the trailer for the nth time made me interested in how everything will play out along the way. Although not necessarily in the end, because this being a Disney animation, it's almost a given that everything will work out in the end. But just to be sure, we'll have to wait and see.
