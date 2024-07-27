Brand-New 2024 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Collector's Edition Hits the Used Car Market

General Motors retired the Camaro at the end of 2024, with no direct successor in sight. The American automotive giant only said that this is not the end of the Camaro story, though no one really knows what the future holds for this nameplate.
Some believe it will return shortly to pick a fight with the S650 Ford Mustang and the 2025 Dodge Charger. The former remains committed to the ICE recipe and is still available with V8 firepower, while the latter only comes with a 3.0L engine and a couple of electric powertrains. The new-gen Charger lineup is expected to gain additional powertrains and a V8 won't be part of it.
Alternatively, rumors also speak of the next-gen Camaro going down the high-riding route. What does this mean? That it could become a crossover, which would be a pity, as the muscle car world would lose a great product. An EV variant would inevitably take a swing at Ford's Mustang Mach-E, yet there's a good chance that it might also feature ICE units, given the lower demand for electric vehicles these days.
Before pulling the plug on the sixth-gen Camaro over half a year ago, General Motors celebrated the mighty ZL1 with the so-called Collector's Edition. This model came out in only 350 copies, each one featuring the Panther Black Matte paint finish, a Black Metallic stripe, and the chin spoiler and rear wing sourced from the ZL1 1LE. The bowtie brand also gave it red brake calipers, black lug nuts, a serialized badge on the steering wheel, extra carbon fiber inside, and exclusive floor mats.
When it was still on sale, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Collector's Edition came with a $14,995 premium over the base MSRP. The latter was set at $73,695, which means that each car used to start at $89,690. This made it $1,340 more affordable than the old 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, which was offered with an MSRP of $91,300.
This model sat in a slightly more superior league, enjoying 807 hp (819 ps/602 kW) and 707 pound-foot (959 Nm) of torque from its supercharged 6.2L V8, taking 3.25s to 60 mph (97 kph) and running the quarter mile in just 10.5 seconds at 131 mph (kph). By comparison, the previous-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 came with a 5.2L supercharged V8, rated at 627 lb-ft (847 Nm) and 760 hp (771 ps/567 kW), and was also a 10-second ride.
With only 350 copies made, it's probably easier to find a needle in a haystack than a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Collector's Edition looking for a new home. But if this model is on your shopping list, then you should know that the pictured example is looking for a new home. Its current owner has refrained from driving it, which is why the listing claims it has only 5 miles (8 km) under its belt. Thus, it's a brand-new ride waiting to hit the open road again.
Since it is a rare model and a brand-new one, for that matter, you already know that this Chevy Camaro ZL1 Collector's Edition does not come cheap, don't you? It's owner is looking to make a nice profit by selling it, as the asking price at the time of writing was $149,000. That's well over $50,000 over the original asking price, which proves again that investing in the right car can be more profitable than real estate, crypto, and so on.
You can find this awesome muscle car on Garage Kept Motors here. The vendor has numerous images of it, which show this Camaro ZL1 from almost all angles, and since it's a brand-new product, you won't have to zoom in on certain images to try and find some imperfections, as there aren't any. Now, before clicking on the ad, do you think this Chevy is overpriced, or would you buy it in a heartbeat if you had $150k lying around? Your opinion is always important to us, so drop a line in the comments area below.
Are you curious about what lies under the hood? That would be the same engine found on the rest of the sixth-gen Camaro ZL1 models. The 6.2-liter supercharged unit was rated at 650 horsepower (659 ps/485 kW) and developed 650 pound-foot (881 Nm) of torque when the car rolled off the line. Multiple tuning options are available for this engine, including Hennessey's Exorcist Final Edition Package, which lifts the grunt to a neck-snapping 1,000 horsepower (1,014 ps/746 kW).
The original lecture and the window sticker accompany it, and as you already know, it features a Panther Black Metallic exterior on top of the black cockpit. It uses a ten-speed automatic transmission, and if you forgot, this model also has a six-speed manual. The gearbox delivers the output and thrust we mentioned above to the rear wheels for lots of tail-happy moments.
