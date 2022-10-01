Brace Yourselves, Winter Is Coming... With a Custom Tesla Model Y “Snowplow Edition”

The famous American philosopher Homer J. Simpson once said “Call Mr. Plow! That’s my name. That name again is Mister Plow!” This happened a very long time ago when Homer decided to start a snow plowing business and did a TV commercial for it in an episode that aired on November 19, 1992. More specifically, the episode 9 of season 4 of The Simpsons. Almost exactly 20 years later, someone did the same, but in real life. Minus the TV ad obviously, at least for now.
One Tesla Model Y Performance owner from New Hampshire wanted his car to be extra ready for this year’s festive season. So he did what every normal owner of a $71,000 EV would do. Attach a snowplow to it and become completely independent in case a snowstorm hits and intends to ruin his holiday cheer. Not unlike Homer did.
The plow “face-lift” isn’t the only modification the Model Y went through. The owner also had a full-air suspension kit installed. Apparently, he uses the Tesla more for towing trailers at his place of work, than for everyday use.
The plow was bought over the summer, but the final installation was completed just a few days ago by a custom shop in the area. To fit the plow, they had to cut the front end to make room for the hydraulic system needed to operate the blade.
The blade itself was installed using a modified F-150 mount kit, and it comes in two sizes. One measures 6' 8" (2.0 m) and weighs 290 lb (132 kg) and the other is 7' 2" (2.1 m) long and weighs 297 lb (135 kg). The weight difference between the two is negligible. But at the end of the day, that Model Y still has a 300 lb (136 kg) load to carry on its nose.
Also, it has lights with low beams, high beams, and turn signals, all wired into the car.
According to multiple weather information websites, New Hampshire is the tenth coldest state with severe weather during the snowy seasons. Things tend to get cold starting from October, with the first snowstorms making their presence known usually in November. It also appears that, every year, New Hampshire gets over 71 inches of snowfall. If I may use a pun, the plow thickens, so to speak.
