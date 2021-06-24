Brace Yourself: Hennessey’s 1,000 Horsepower Mammoth Hypertruck Comes Roaring

Less than 100 of these (giant) babies left – and production has just begun, so hurry up if you want to become one of the proud owners of a mammoth on four wheels.
“Why have a 1,000-horsepower pickup truck? Because we can!”, said Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) founder and CEO, John Hennessey. And isn’t that how some of the coolest things on Earth got started? Yes, it’s a power trip for your ego, a (literally) huge statement on the road, but sometimes that’s exactly what you need. Take a break from all that EV talk and just enjoy the thrills of a supercharged V8.
Nothing less than the world’s most powerful pickup truck – this is what HPE wanted to roll out this year. And the new Mammoth 1000 TRX has it all, from speed and performance, to massive payload and towing capacity.
The Texas-based manufacturer turned the 702 hp Dodge Ram 1500 TRX into a hypertruck, by upgrading the 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 and adding modifications such as a high-flow induction system, upgraded fuel injectors and a high-flow 2.65L supercharger.
The result? Amazing 1,012 horsepower and increased 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) of torque. Not to mention that the time it takes to get from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 kph) is cut down to only 3.2 seconds. So yes, the new Mammoth can proudly wear the crown for being the fastest pickup truck today.
But, like any mammoth, this 4-wheeled beast also boast enormous strength, from size to payload. This hypertruck can give you a helping hand with cargo that weighs more than 2,300 lbs (1,043 kg), and can tow more than 7,700 lbs (almost 3,500 kg).
Six adult passengers can ride this truck comfortably, and the 228.9” (5.81 m) length, 82.1” (2.09 m) width and 77.6” (1.97 m) height can give you an idea of just how impressive the 1000 TRX will look on the road.
Hennessey also wanted to make this its most exclusive TRX, so only 200 of them are being built in 2021, with more than 100 orders already placed. Customers can opt for the Mammoth 1000 or the Stage 2 package, which adds several features, including LED lights and 37” off-road tires.
The Mammoth 1000 comes at $150,000, with each of the unique trucks displaying its build number on a special plate.
