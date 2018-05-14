autoevolution
 

Brabus Mercedes-Benz X-Class Is Not Your Average Pickup Truck

14 May 2018, 13:59 UTC ·
by
Being a Mercedes-Benz, the X-Class couldn’t pass the Brabus treatment. The Nissan Navara-based pickup churns out 21 more horsepower after the German tuner’s touch, upping the X 250 d to 211 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque.
The performance upgrade translates to 11.5 seconds to 100 km/h (62 miles per hour), which isn’t bad at all considering how heavy the X-Class in Double Cab configuration is. According to Brabus, an upgrade for the OM642 turbocharged V6 diesel is also under development. These being said, let’s move on to the design.

As you can tell from the photo gallery, the tuner’s name is featured just about everywhere both outside and inside the X-Class. The cabin benefits from stainless steel scuff plates, aluminum pedal covers and footrest, as well as “the finest leather and Alcantara.” The touch-ups continue with the distinctive front fascia, where you’ll find a honeycomb mesh for the front grille and a pair of LED side markers.

The lighting system is furthered by twenty-four LEDs arranged in two bars located on the roof, which should make things easier for those who prefer to off-road at night. The one-piece 20-inch wheels wrapped in 285/45 high-performance tires also add to the visual drama, as does the four-pipe exhaust system with chromed tips.

And being a Brabus, you’ll be hard-pressed to find the three-pointed star anywhere in and on the mid-size pickup. After analyzing all the pictures released by the tuning company, it came to us that the Mercedes-Benz logo on the steering wheel is the only one left untouched by the Bottrop-based tuner.

Pricing isn’t available for the time being, nor does Brabus feature the X-Class in its online configurator for us to explore all the available options. The bone-stock model, on the other hand, starts at 37,294 euros in Germany in Double Cab flavor. The X 250 d 4Matic, on the other hand, levels up to 41,816 euros.
