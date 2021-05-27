Brabus Really Went to Town (Again) With This 788-HP Mercedes-AMG GLS 63

The tuning industry is a place where fast rides become faster and petrolheads’ wildest fantasies come true. Ever since cars took over as the primary means of transportation, people have been fiddling with their hardware in order to extract optimal performance, be it for racing purposes, or simply just for fun. As four-wheeled vehicles started getting increasingly complex, so did the graceful art of aftermarket wizardry.
Let’s fast-forward to the 21st Century, shall we? In today’s automotive realm, this segment encapsulates a plethora of enterprises that specialize in helping your car reach its true potential. On one side of the globe, you’ll find the Japanese gurus over at Mugen, while companies like Hennessey and Roush Performance go about their daily business halfway around the world on American soil.
However, the mecca of aftermarket experts is, without a doubt, Germany. The European nation is literally packed full of reputed tuners with decades of experience behind them, such as ABT Sportsline, Hofele and the notorious Mansory, to name a few. While ABT’s craftsmen are the undisputed kings of Audi-based ventures, Brabus is who you should be calling when a factory-spec Merc just won’t do.
AMG E 63 S, resulting in a sinister creature with 788 untamed ponies on tap. Well, you ought to buckle up, because there’s a new player in town!
Ladies and gents, here’s what happens when a stock GLS 63 4Matic+ meets the Brabus crew. We’ll begin our analysis in the bodywork department, where the Germans installed an array of carbon fiber goodies to improve aerodynamics. The front fascia received a pair of carbon inserts on the grille, as well as refined air inlets and a custom splitter lip for additional downforce on the front axle.
Oh, and of course, the company’s unmistakable (and ugly) emblem can be seen replacing the Three-Pointed Star. On the other end, we spot a beefy diffuser complementing the adjustments found up front, while a set of carbon fiber fender flares round things out on the flanks. They arch over Brabus’ very own Monoblock “Platinum Edition” M shoes, which boast a colossal diameter of 24 inches on both axles.
SUV. As such, the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 has been dialed to a staggering 800 PS (788 hp) and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of unforgiving twist, which is miles ahead of GLS 63’s standard output figures (603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque).
It exhales via a premium stainless-steel exhaust system with carbon-clad tailpipes. This module enables you to manipulate the car’s soundtrack by means of actively controlled valves operated at the touch of a button. A “Coming Home” mode will prevent you from disturbing your neighbors, but if you want your Merc to sound like Godzilla on steroids, the “Sport” mode will do the trick.
When you step inside the cabin, you will encounter fresh upholstery and exposed carbon fiber trimmings adorning the spacious interior. To wrap it all up, the firm added aluminum pedals and shift paddles, along with new floor mats and illuminated Brabus logos on the door sills. Finally, this whole shebang will cost you a hefty €308,968 ($376,953 at current exchange rates), so we’d encourage you to visit the tuner’s website right away if your wallet can handle it.
