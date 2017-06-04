autoevolution

Brabus G500 4x4 Squared Rolls Over, Gets Wrecked after Prius Crash in London

 
4 Jun 2017
by
Many of us wake up shaken and stirred on Sunday afternoons, wondering what had happened to us on Saturday. Well, if you think you've had a... complicated weekend, you should check out the ordeal of the drivers involved in an unusual accident that took place in London yesterday evening. Spoiler alert: a Brabus-modded Mercedes-Benz G500 Squared "fought" a Prius and lost.
The details of the accident aren't 100 percent clear yet, but we do know the crash took place on Sloane Street, the British capital city's superar district, around 8 PM, on June 3rd.

Judging by what we can see in the crash footage and photos, as well as by the details coming from those who caught the accident on camera, it seems like the driver of the Toyota Prius was not at fault - the Brabus seems to have run over the Prius' nose, which unsurprisingly led to the behemoth tipping over.

As you can notice in the first video below, which shows the final part of the accident, the lifted Gelandewagen hit a bus station after landing on its side.

Fortunately, witnesses reported that all those involved in the accident walked away from the crash - the Prius is said to be an Uber car, but the driver was alone in the vehicle at the time of the impact.

The second video below brings us the aftermath of the accident. While Goliath had fallen, David can be seen driving under its own hybrid power, despite its shattered fascia and its deployed airbags.

The manner in which the top structure of the Brabus G500 4x4 Squared was affected by the crash might just make it seem like there's something wrong with the cameras that captured the unfortunate event. Alas, this isn't the case and, given the damage, the G-Class is, most likely, a write-off.

And while we're talking painful damage, the bruises on the carbon fiber fenders of the G Wagon might just make you dizzy.

 

