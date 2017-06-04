Brabus G500 4x4 Squared Rolls Over, Gets Wrecked after Prius Crash in London

We just witnessed this 4x4² crash into a Prius and overturn. Please take care when behind the wheel of any car. ALL DRIVERS/PASSENGERS OKAY #MercedesAMG #MercedesBenz #AMG #Brabus #4x4² #Crash #DriveSafe

A post shared by Roger Chan (@rchanphotography) on Jun 3, 2017 at 11:53am PDT