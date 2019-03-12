autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Brabus B25 Isn’t Your Average Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line

12 Mar 2019, 13:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
Even though it’s based on the A-Class, Brabus calls this tuning package the PowerXtra B25 S. Adding to the confusion, the tricked-out hatchback is torquier than the Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic.
13 photos
PowerXtra B25 S by Brabus (based on Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line)PowerXtra B25 S by Brabus (based on Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line)PowerXtra B25 S by Brabus (based on Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line)PowerXtra B25 S by Brabus (based on Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line)PowerXtra B25 S by Brabus (based on Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line)PowerXtra B25 S by Brabus (based on Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line)PowerXtra B25 S by Brabus (based on Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line)PowerXtra B25 S by Brabus (based on Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line)PowerXtra B25 S by Brabus (based on Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line)PowerXtra B25 S by Brabus (based on Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line)PowerXtra B25 S by Brabus (based on Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line)PowerXtra B25 S by Brabus (based on Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line)
Revealed in the flesh at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the B25 packs an additional 45 PS and 80 Nm. The grand total? Make that 270 PS (267 horsepower) and 430 Nm (317 pound-feet) of torque, translating to 5.9 seconds from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph).

Top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155 mph), but do you need more in real-world driving situations? Even on the Autobahn, it’s more than enough for most people, including Brabus customers. Next up, take a moment to admire the visual modifications over the bone-stock A 250.

The list of upgrades starts with velour floor mats, aluminum pedals, and stainless-steel scuff plates that feature the Brabus logo with backlighting. Outside of the car, the roof-mounted spoiler is complemented by a two-piece front spoiler, quad-tipped exhaust system, and go-faster inserts for the aerodynamic diffuser.

It’s quite a transformation from the A 250 AMG Line, but there’s more than meets the eye. The add-ons are made from an OEM-grade material called PUR, ensuring both durability and the highest level of quality.

The question is, how did Brabus squeeze so much out of the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine? First things first, larger ducting to the airbox and returned boost pressure control. Add to those a re-mapped ECU for the injection and ignition, and that would be the gist of the power bump.

Special badging inside and out completes the package, but this being Brabus, the sky’s the limit as long as the pockets are deep enough. Pricing is available on request, and yes, the aftermarket wheels are an optional extra. An upgrade that’s certain to come as interesting is the start/stop memory system, deactivating the function until the driver decides to turn it on again.

As with every other Brabus, assembly is recommended at the tuner’s headquarters in Bottrop, Germany.
Brabus PowerXtra B25 S mercedes-benz a-class w177 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 