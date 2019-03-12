Mom Arrested After Locked SUV Rolls Into Creek, Killing 2 of The 3 Kids Inside

Brabus B25 Isn’t Your Average Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line

Even though it’s based on the A-Class, Brabus calls this tuning package the PowerXtra B25 S. Adding to the confusion, the tricked-out hatchback is torquier than the Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic. 13 photos



Top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155 mph), but do you need more in real-world driving situations? Even on the Autobahn, it’s more than enough for most people, including Brabus customers. Next up, take a moment to admire the visual modifications over the bone-stock A 250.



The list of upgrades starts with velour floor mats, aluminum pedals, and stainless-steel scuff plates that feature the Brabus logo with backlighting. Outside of the car, the roof-mounted spoiler is complemented by a two-piece front spoiler, quad-tipped exhaust system, and go-faster inserts for the aerodynamic diffuser.



It’s quite a transformation from the A 250 AMG Line, but there’s more than meets the eye. The add-ons are made from an OEM-grade material called PUR, ensuring both durability and the highest level of quality.



The question is, how did Brabus squeeze so much out of the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine? First things first, larger ducting to the airbox and returned boost pressure control. Add to those a re-mapped ECU for the injection and ignition, and that would be the gist of the power bump.



Special badging inside and out completes the package, but this being Brabus, the sky’s the limit as long as the pockets are deep enough. Pricing is available on request, and yes, the aftermarket wheels are an optional extra. An upgrade that’s certain to come as interesting is the start/stop memory system, deactivating the function until the driver decides to turn it on again.



