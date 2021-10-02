Brabus 92R smart EQ fortwo Cabrio Costs Almost $57K, What Else Can You Get for That Sum?

Scrolling through their website, we found that it is for sale, at €48,650 in Germany or almost $57,000 at the current exchange rates. So what else could you get for that hefty sum? Quite a few things actually, but first we’ll tell you that the electric city car has 91 bhp, up from the standard model’s 81 bhp, several Brabus upgrades inside and out, sports suspension, and bigger wheels.
The first thing that comes to mind, as far as this writer is concerned anyway, when it comes to decent electric vehicles, is the Tesla Model 3. It starts at under $40,000 in the United States, and from $57,000, you could get the Performance variant.
Still not enough to quench your EV thirst? Well, then how about a Ford Mustang Mach-e from $42,895 in the States and €46,900 ($54,797) in Germany? The electric crossover offers plenty of bang for the buck, as long as you don’t abuse the throttle and steering, because it will start acting crazy. But then again, the EQ fortwo isn’t exactly a racer in disguise now, is it?
If a posh family SUV is on your shopping list, then how about a brand new BMW X5? That’s right, the sDrive40i variant starts at $59,400 on the left side of the Atlantic Ocean, before destination and dealer fees, and the 2022 Audi Q7 is even more affordable, at $55,800. Heck, you could buy an SQ5 from $53,900 or an S4 sports sedan from $50,500 and call it a day.
But we know you wouldn’t do that, so we’ll throw the Ram 1500 into the mix, though not the TRX, as that one starts at $70,425, but the Limited Longhorn Crew Cab, which is a $52,780 affair.
Do you like the new Toyota GR Supra? You could buy one from $43,190, or get two nicely-specced Camry Hybrids or a Sequoia for the cost of this EQ fortwo.
At this point, you might question these comparisons, because we’ve mostly referred to the U.S. So, let’s move on to Germany, where you could get an Audi A4 Allroad from €50,900 ($59,470) or an A6 executive sedan from €50,140 ($58,582). The Q4 e-tron electric crossover starts at €41,900 ($48,955) in its home market, and the Q5 at €47,450 ($55,439).
EQA zero-emission crossover.
In Volkswagen’s stable, there are even more choices, starting with the Volkswagen Golf GTE electrified hot hatch and ending with the ID.4 electric crossover, both of which are cheaper than the Brabus.
We've barely scratched the surface with this story, but you get the picture. Also, we haven’t even mentioned the used car market, because that’s where things get even more exciting, as everything from older luxury sedans to previous-gen supercars become available all of a sudden.
Truth be told, we wouldn’t know what to buy for that sum, but it would probably have an internal combustion engine and rear-wheel drive. So, what would your poison be?
