Brabus 820 Is a Porsche 911 Turbo S on Steroids With Impressive Performance

Brabus have stepped out of their comfort zone that includes tuning all sorts of Mercedes vehicles, and have taken on a different model altogether: the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet.
Dubbed the Brabus 820, in reference to its metric horsepower, the German supercar has almost tapped into its hypercar side, as it has a jaw-dropping amount of power available via the fun pedal, and is capable of neck-snapping performance in a straight line, and on twisty roads.
Starting in the power department, the 3.8-liter flat-six engine has received new turbochargers and other enhancements. The result is a staggering 820 ps (808 hp / 603 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque, up from the standard car’s 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). Everything is still transmitted to the intelligent all-wheel drive system through the eight-speed PDK.
In terms of straight-line acceleration, Brabus claims that the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint has dropped from 2.8 to 2.5 seconds as a result of the technical mods. Thus, their 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is almost as fast as the Bugatti Chiron. The newly-developed sports springs lower the ride height by up to 25 mm (1 in), improving the driving dynamics by offering a lower center of gravity.
A set of lightweight wheels, 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear, further contributes to the enhanced stance of the build that also features exposed carbon fiber elements, such as the inserts up front, and side air intake surrounds. A handcrafted interior, with black leather, and red accents, rounds off the project that is otherwise for grabs. The official Brabus website reveals a buy-it-now price of €405,157.25 ($425,500) in Germany for the complete car, which is about as much as two brand-new Lamborghini Huracans in the United States.
Starting in the power department, the 3.8-liter flat-six engine has received new turbochargers and other enhancements. The result is a staggering 820 ps (808 hp / 603 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque, up from the standard car’s 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). Everything is still transmitted to the intelligent all-wheel drive system through the eight-speed PDK.
In terms of straight-line acceleration, Brabus claims that the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint has dropped from 2.8 to 2.5 seconds as a result of the technical mods. Thus, their 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is almost as fast as the Bugatti Chiron. The newly-developed sports springs lower the ride height by up to 25 mm (1 in), improving the driving dynamics by offering a lower center of gravity.
A set of lightweight wheels, 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear, further contributes to the enhanced stance of the build that also features exposed carbon fiber elements, such as the inserts up front, and side air intake surrounds. A handcrafted interior, with black leather, and red accents, rounds off the project that is otherwise for grabs. The official Brabus website reveals a buy-it-now price of €405,157.25 ($425,500) in Germany for the complete car, which is about as much as two brand-new Lamborghini Huracans in the United States.