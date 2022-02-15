Brabus 1300 R Sells Out in Two Minutes, Waiting List Created

At the end of last week, the Austrians from KTM and the Germans from Brabus presented the result of their first collaboration, a beefed-up 1290 Super Duke R Evo named 1300 R. The two-wheeler is the result of fine motorcycle building and great tuning, and customers immediately recognized that.
On Valentine’s Day, KTM opened the pre-order books for the machine, and as expected, they went fast: it took customers under two minutes to get their hands on the entire lot of mean motorcycles, even not knowing how much it would end up costing them.
KTM and Brabus announced a limited production run for the 1300 R, namely 77 units in Magma Red guise, and an equal number in Signature Black.
As it usually does in such cases, KTM quickly opened a waiting list for the motorcycle, in the odd chance some of the customers who reserved their slot will have a change of heart. You can sign up for the waiting list here.
The 1300 R holds in its frame the Super Duke R Evo’s 1,301 cc V-Twin engine, tweaked into developing 180 hp of power and 140 Nm of torque. Acceleration performance to 60 mph is rated at 3.2 seconds.
The Brabus touch can be seen all over the motorcycle, from the monoblock 9-spoke Z wheels to the specially-designed seat. The bike rides on semi-active WP suspension, comes with selectable riding modes and Brabus brakes.
Visually, the Germans worked their magic on the headlight mask, air ducts, and slip-on double-pipe exhaust. Carbon was abundantly used on the fenders, various covers, and the fuel tank cover.
As far as we understand, the 1300 R is just the first in what will be a longer line of Brabus-tweaked KTMs. At the time of writing, no info on what will come next has been provided.
