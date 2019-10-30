Truck Pirates: How Jack Sparrows of Our Time Chase Treasures

Brabham BT62 Supercar Welcomes Competition Model, It’s Not Cheap

Jason Plato described the BT62 as “driving in its purest form” on Fifth Gear, and in Competition specification, the Anglo-Australian supercar from Brabham impresses even more. Filling the void between the Road Compliant Conversion and Ultimate Track Car, the Competition retails at £750,000 plus tax in the UK. 13 photos



Brabham Automotive plans to roll out the BT62 Competition at Brands Hatch on November 9th, the final round of the Britcar Dunlop Endurance Championship. Customer deliveries, however, are scheduled for the first half of 2020.



Center-locking wheels, pneumatic jacking, a removable steering wheel, and motorsport gauge display are included, along with a carbon-chromoly safety cell, roll cage, up to 1,200 kilograms of downforce, carbon-on-carbon brakes, an anti-lock braking system, and traction control.



“It’s a very serious car but it’s very user-friendly and confidence-inspiring,” said Jason Plato about the BT62.



Competition models bring the point home with their carbon-fiber interior and the possibility of a bespoke wrap. The orange-and-black color combination of the pictured car ticks all the right boxes, and as you can tell from Brabham’s demonstration car, racing stripes beautify the hood, roof, and rear deck.



Only 70 units are planned as a tribute to 70 years of racing heritage, and the 5.4-liter engine in



Sir Jack Brabham started racing midget cars in 1948 in Australia and New Zealand to great success. The legendary racing driver went on to take three drivers' titles in Formula 1 (1959, 1960, and 1966). To this very day, Brabham is the only man to win the Formula 1 world championship driving one of his own cars (the BT20 with the Repco 3.0-liter V8).

