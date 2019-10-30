autoevolution
 

Brabham BT62 Supercar Welcomes Competition Model, It’s Not Cheap

30 Oct 2019
Jason Plato described the BT62 as “driving in its purest form” on Fifth Gear, and in Competition specification, the Anglo-Australian supercar from Brabham impresses even more. Filling the void between the Road Compliant Conversion and Ultimate Track Car, the Competition retails at £750,000 plus tax in the UK.
13 photos
First things first, this model features the performance enhancements of the Ultimate Track Car while dropping a few pounds off the Road Compliant Version. Only 70 examples of the breed are planned, regardless of specification, powered by a 5.4-liter naturally aspirated V8 connected to a sequential transmission.

Brabham Automotive plans to roll out the BT62 Competition at Brands Hatch on November 9th, the final round of the Britcar Dunlop Endurance Championship. Customer deliveries, however, are scheduled for the first half of 2020.

Center-locking wheels, pneumatic jacking, a removable steering wheel, and motorsport gauge display are included, along with a carbon-chromoly safety cell, roll cage, up to 1,200 kilograms of downforce, carbon-on-carbon brakes, an anti-lock braking system, and traction control.

“It’s a very serious car but it’s very user-friendly and confidence-inspiring,” said Jason Plato about the BT62.

Competition models bring the point home with their carbon-fiber interior and the possibility of a bespoke wrap. The orange-and-black color combination of the pictured car ticks all the right boxes, and as you can tell from Brabham’s demonstration car, racing stripes beautify the hood, roof, and rear deck.

Only 70 units are planned as a tribute to 70 years of racing heritage, and the 5.4-liter engine in the BT62 is designed and built by hand by Brabham. Even though the company’s headquarters are in Winchester, production of the BT62 will take place in Adelaide, Australia.

On a related note, Sir Jack Brabham started racing midget cars in 1948 in Australia and New Zealand to great success. The legendary racing driver went on to take three drivers’ titles in Formula 1 (1959, 1960, and 1966). To this very day, Brabham is the only man to win the Formula 1 world championship driving one of his own cars (the BT20 with the Repco 3.0-liter V8).
