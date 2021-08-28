Bozzo's Ossa E-Bike Concept Looks Like a Good Idea. Could End Up Being the Worst

One young mind that’s trying his hand at urban mobility is Arnau Bozzo, a product designer and photographer from Barcelona, Spain, and like most up and coming design genius, Bozzo had inspiration for this next vehicle.
What you’re looking at is known as the Ossa e-Bike Concept. Ossa, Ossa...where have I heard that name before? Oh yeah, they’re that Spanish motorcycle manufacturer that built iron horses from 1924 to 1982. And again from 2010 to 2015, eventually being absorbed by Gas Gas and not making it past the merger with Torrot Group. So today, the only way you'll still get to see fresh Ossa’s is via renderings and conceptual designs like the one you see here.
Now, the Ossa e-Bike seems to be an adaptation of classic Ossa vehicles and traits. Why adaptation? Well, even though this design is meant to be an e-bike, quite a number of Ossa design cues have been included. One specific example is the lack of any pedal, making this “e-bike” not so bicycle-like. Maybe the designer meant an e-bike like an electric motorcycle (bike).
However, if we analyze the overall design, the Ossa doesn't stand up to the dimensions and power of electric motorcycles. Take the motor for instance, it’s a mid-mounted engine that sits integrated into the slim frame of the bike. In comparison to other motors on the market, it looks slightly bigger than the sort of products that Bosch is putting out, but smaller than electric motorcycle components.
The first that’s quite out there and in your face is the seat. Like most dirt bikes, a long and extended fender suitable for off-road use is also part of the design. However, one thing that I've never seen on any bike or motorcycle is that funky upward curve that the fender features.
The only conclusion I can draw from this idea is that the fender may act like some sort of backrest which a rider can lean against, helping alleviate fatigue. With that lack of pedals, I don’t know how much fatigue a rider will experience.
The front of the bike appears quite solid too and uses a telescopic fork that looks like it’s been ripped right off a dirt bike. Another fender, this time, a lot more normal in design, covers the front wheel and keeps the components clear of any debris.
As it stands, the designer makes no mention of any details about the bike, but to power the Ossa a battery pack is certainly needed. Hidden in the upper segment of the frame, an integrated battery pack can be spotted, but how much range or even capacity is not mentioned whatsoever.
At this time, this design hasn’t left the rendering stages. However, if we’ll ever see this version of an Ossa on the streets, I highly doubt. Not that an e-bike couldn’t be made to look and function like the vehicle you see here, but some features may just be a turn off to potential buyers.
