Boxy, Compact FlexCamp Camper Slides Up and Out Into a 4-Person Micro-Cabin

The FlexCamp camper lives up to the name: it is a boxy camper that can sit on a trailer or in the bed of a pickup truck (or even on a larger truck), but that slides up and out and becomes a four-person micro-cabin at camp. As such, it offers the basics for comfortable living off-grid. It is designed for the ultimate adventurer and three of his closest friends, and is now closer to coming to market.
ICC Offroad, the German company that specializes in off-roading rigs, whether they’re smaller trailers or the ever-resilient Unimogs, has been actively working on the FlexCamp for more than two years. It’s still not close to production, with the company saying a production model should be introduced at an unspecified date in 2022 (hat tip to New Atlas).
The FlexCamp has been in development for a very long time. The first renders were presented in mid-2019, when the camper had already been in gestation for almost a year and a half. ICC Offroad doesn’t do campers lightly, and it definitely doesn’t do that here, with a product that aims to be all-season and all-terrain.
the Flip90 we discussed a while back, the FlexCamp is a true transformer. When in road mode, it’s compact, sitting low on the trailer (or in the bed of the truck) and seemingly offering a compact footprint comparable to that of a teardrop trailer. The exact dimensions are 200 cm (79 inches) in height, 204 cm (80 inches) in width, and 319 cm (126 inches) in length.
At camp, the caravan can pop up and then sideways, expanding the interior layout to offer accommodation for four people. It’s cramped accommodation, to be sure, but it’s a roof over the head and the comforts of a mobile home, which is enough for an offroad adventure. Dimensions expand to 304 cm (120 inches) in height, 334 cm (131 inches) in width, while the length remains unchanged.
Inside, there’s a comfortable bed for two in the section that slides sideways, with integrated storage and furniture. The basis of the bed includes a dining table with seating, but also sections that connect to form a second berth for two more guests. On the opposite side is the kitchen, which also comes with plenty of storage, as well as a Dometic dual-burner gas stove, a sink and 50-L fridge-freezer combo. The entire kitchen block can be moved on the outside to cook in good weather, so most of the cabinetry is accessible from the exterior as well.
Perhaps as interesting as the fact that this is an expandable camper is the fact that it also includes a bathroom, even if you can’t see it. One of the cabinets in the raised platform of the main bed is actually a pull-out toilet. The idea of doing your stuff in the middle of the dining room, which is also the bedroom and the kitchen might not be exactly appealing, but it is what is. To the side is a curtain and a showerhead, and ICC Offroad has integrated a water drain in the floor. The only sink available is the one in the kitchen.
Since this is still a work in progress and the production version is yet to be finalized, there’s no word on pricing. For comparison, a turnkey Flip90, the camper trailer that rotates and expands, but offers sleeping only for two, is priced €29,990, which is roughly $34,000 at the current exchange rate.
