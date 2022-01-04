Boxer Amir Khan Under Investigation for Live Streaming While Driving Custom Range Rover

Boxer Amir Khan had a live stream on Instagram for about eight minutes where he chatted with his fans. The only downside? He was also behind the wheel of his Range Rover when doing that, which sent him straight under investigation by the police.
Texting and driving has become one of the main problems of drivers losing attention while on the road. And in a lot of places around the world, texting or making a phone call when driving is illegal.
Ex-world champion Amir Khan is in deep waters as police are investigating him for a live session on Instagram where he chatted with his fans for minutes. At that moment, he was driving his Range Rover, with a friend as passenger, on Christmas Day.
Although he didn’t seem to be touching the phone when driving, his eyes darted back and forth to the video to read the messages.
Greater Manchester Police told The Sun: “GMP was made aware of a video on social media which appears to have been filmed whilst driving a vehicle. Police are currently investigating.”
This wouldn’t be the first time Khan has found himself with some penalty points when driving. In 2007, he received a six-month driving ban and a fine for careless driving after knocking over a pedestrian who was crossing the street.
And, in 2008, he received another fine and a 42-day ban for overspeeding at 140 mph (225 kph) on a motorway.
The car he was driving was a custom Range Rover, on which he had replaced the brand’s logo with “King.” He also got custom bumpers, a modified interior, and a fitting registration plate that reads ‘B0X IIIG.’ He also owns a Porsche 911 Turbo, Lamborghini Aventador, Rolls-Royce Phantom, and Mercedes-Benz S 63 AMG, among others.
But, since he has a big number of followers, Khan should set an example to them and shouldn't live stream and drive.
