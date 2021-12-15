Japanese Billionaire at the ISS Is Like a Kid at Disneyland, Confirms Outrageous Costs

Boulder-Sized Boulder Crashes, Totals Flavor Flav’s Older-Gen Audi A5

The 62-year-old rapper, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., was on his way to Los Angeles from Las Vegas, when a loose boulder fell on his car as he was crossing La Tuna Canyon, TMZ reports. Flavor Flav was alone in his car when it happened; it is believed the boulder came loose after a period of heavy rain, slipping down the cliffside onto the road below.All jokes aside, photos of the damaged Audi A5 show that Flavor Flav isn’t fibbing when he says he had a very close brush with death. According to the rapper, had he been driving just a few inches in a different direction, that boulder would have been the end of him. This time, he got lucky.As it was, Flavor Flav’s car was hit laterally and forced slightly off the road. The rapper lost control briefly, but he was able to pull over to safety. According to the media outlet, another driver who witnessed the freak accident had some sort of meltdown before he even got to check with Flav if he’d been hurt.That’s the silver lining in this freak accident: neither the rapper, nor anyone else was injured. “Thank God he survived and is OK, although [he’s] a bit emotionally shaken up,” the rapper’s publicist says for Page Six . To TMZ, Flav says that his only explanation for how this played out is that “God is good.” He does admit though that he’s still not emotionally ok after what happened.While the rapper wasn’t harmed, his older-gen Audi A5 wasn’t as lucky. The car was eventually towed away and has been deemed a total loss. It died a brave death, saving the life of an icon

Editor's note: Photos in the gallery also show the 2011 Audi A5 Coupe. Photos in the gallery also show the 2011 Audi A5 Coupe.