Botched Update? Users Claim New Android Auto Version Wreaked Havoc in Their Cars

Things in the Android Auto world tend to break down for no reason, but this time, the culprit appears to be a recent update that Google shipped in early July.
Users claim that updating Android Auto to the latest build proved fatal for the app in their cars, as it no longer loads on the car screen as if the media receiver doesn't detect the smartphone. Everything worked correctly before the update, and these users claim that nothing worked.
Some users have decided to go to great lengths to attempt to restore Android Auto, even resetting the car infotainment system to the factory system. Nothing worked, with the issue impacting both wired and wireless versions of Android Auto.
The issue occurs with various phone brands and models, and even the Google Pixel is affected. The car model doesn't make a difference, and all signs suggest the culprit is indeed an Android Auto update that broke down the connection in these cars.
It's unclear how widespread the issue has become, but a reader told me that Android Auto is now broken in both his and his wife's cars after installing the latest version. The issue happens with two Samsung phones, but as I said earlier, it could affect any phone brand and model. Several other users confirmed the glitch on Google's forums.
While a workaround doesn't seem to exist, I wonder if downgrading to an earlier Android Auto version could bring things back to normal. If the issue was indeed introduced in a recent Android Auto update, downgrading should help resolve the problem, allowing users to return to the previous configuration and get the app up and running again. However, it's unclear what version wreaks havoc in these cars, as users only said that the culprit was an update shipped on July 3 (or in early July) to their devices.
The most recent stable Android Auto update is version 12.4, but Google also released beta build 12.5 to testers last week. If everything goes as expected and no major issue is discovered, Android Auto 12.5 should start rolling out to production devices shortly.
Meanwhile, Google has remained tight-lipped on this glitch, and a forum moderator and Community Specialist claims the Android Auto team needs more information before beginning an investigation. As with most Android Auto glitches, this error could take many months to get a fix, so you'd better not hold your breath for Google to come up with a solution.
Your best option is to attempt a downgrade and see if Android Auto starts working again. If it does, make sure you let me know in the box after the jump so I can update the article and tell everybody this is the fix.
