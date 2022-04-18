Boston Dynamics Spot Can Now Smell Airborne Gas and Chemical Threats

When it first introduced the headless dog-like Spot robot on the market in 2020, Boston Dynamics must have known the machine would likely revolutionize some aspects of human activity. And, once they’ve gotten past the initial dread caused by the thing’s appearance, people seem to be rapidly embracing the idea of a do-it-all robot.
Spot has been created to be able to reach places humans are unable or unwilling of reaching, for various reasons. This means it is ideal for hazardous operations in inhospitable environments, and several entities are already using it in such a capacity.
The robot is selling off the shelf with a starting price of $74,500, but it comes rather unequipped, in terms of specialized hardware one may need for whatever task. It is highly adaptable, though, meaning it can be equipped with a variety of tools, and this is where third-party companies come in.
The latest to join the Spot train is Teledyne FLIR Defense, which managed to fit its MUVE C360 multi-gas detector on the robot. When using this thing, the machine should be capable of “remote monitoring of chemical threats in industrial and public safety applications.”
The sensor allows humans to detect and classify airborne gas or chemical hazards, and aside from it being suitable for Spot, it can also be fitted on a variety of drones.
“By deploying a chemical detector on drones and ground robots, industrial managers can identify dangerous situations from a safe distance, keeping operators out of harm’s way and speeding corrective measures,” said Dr. David Cullin, vice president and general manager of Unmanned and Integrated Solutions at Teledyne FLIR Defense.
When we previously heard something about Spot was in September of last year, when the thing received update 3.0. This one allows the robo-dog to move faster, provides upgrades to the onboard pan-tilt-zoom camera, and gives it access to platforms like AWS, Azure, or IBM Maximo, among others.
To date, high-profile settings the Spot has been seen in include the Ford Van Dyke Transmission Plant in Michigan, the Chernobyl site, and was even deployed with military units.
The robot is selling off the shelf with a starting price of $74,500, but it comes rather unequipped, in terms of specialized hardware one may need for whatever task. It is highly adaptable, though, meaning it can be equipped with a variety of tools, and this is where third-party companies come in.
The latest to join the Spot train is Teledyne FLIR Defense, which managed to fit its MUVE C360 multi-gas detector on the robot. When using this thing, the machine should be capable of “remote monitoring of chemical threats in industrial and public safety applications.”
The sensor allows humans to detect and classify airborne gas or chemical hazards, and aside from it being suitable for Spot, it can also be fitted on a variety of drones.
“By deploying a chemical detector on drones and ground robots, industrial managers can identify dangerous situations from a safe distance, keeping operators out of harm’s way and speeding corrective measures,” said Dr. David Cullin, vice president and general manager of Unmanned and Integrated Solutions at Teledyne FLIR Defense.
When we previously heard something about Spot was in September of last year, when the thing received update 3.0. This one allows the robo-dog to move faster, provides upgrades to the onboard pan-tilt-zoom camera, and gives it access to platforms like AWS, Azure, or IBM Maximo, among others.
To date, high-profile settings the Spot has been seen in include the Ford Van Dyke Transmission Plant in Michigan, the Chernobyl site, and was even deployed with military units.