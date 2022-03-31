Boston Dynamics’ New Logistics Robot Named Stretch Is Already Sold Out for 2022

Who doesn’t know Spot, the yellow robot dog that impressed an entire world with its “tricks”? Although it’s not as cute and popular, Spot’s younger brother named Stretch is an equally-remarkable futuristic machine. It may not be a celebrity (yet) but it’s already sold out for its first year of production.
A year ago, Boston Dynamics was introducing Stretch in a video that showed how the warehouse and logistics robot picked up Spot himself from a box. Now, it production version is on display at the MODEX show in Atlanta, and the company announced that Stretch is available for commercial purchase. That is, for 2023 and 2024 deliveries, because it’s sold out through 2022.
The reason is that some of the customers that tested the robot prior to its official launch were so impressed that there was a strong pre-order demand. These customers include DHL Supply Chain, which committed to a $15 million pre-order, and Performance Team – A Maersk Company.
Thanks to its advanced mobility and relatively small size (its footprint is the size of a pallet) Stretch can unload trailers and maneuver containers, working with different package types and sizes. It can also access tight spaces and even recover packages that might shift or fall during the unloading, thanks to its advanced vision system and custom vacuum gripper.
Stretch can do that all on its own, and decide its next action in real time, without requiring pre-programming of SKU numbers or other box-related information.
Flexible, smart, and autonomous, this robot is also a tireless worker. According to the manufacturer, it can cover an entire shift on a single charge. Also, with a higher-capacity battery option, it can go for 16 hours straight. Another advantage is its scalable design, allowing it to be easily installed in any warehouse infrastructure.
Boston Dynamics claims that Stretch is not just a game-changing mobile platforms for logistics operations, but one of the most advanced robots in the world.
