Bose’s First Self-Tuning Hearing Aids Ready to Go on the Market for $850

Audio equipment manufacturer Bose expands its range of products with a hearing aid developed for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. The SoundControl hearing aids recently received FDA approval and are the first to be authorized without requiring assistance from a health care provider. 6 photos



SoundControl has two main settings you can tweak, the World Volume, which can amplify quiet sounds, and Treble/Bass, which helps you amplify or reduce certain frequencies. Adjustments are made through the Bose Hear



Another useful feature included in the app is Focus, which comes with settings for different environments, such as busy, loud places or indoor use, and so on. You can also create your own presets for certain activities and environments and store them in the Modes section. The app also lets users be guided via video by the



Bose is a major player in the audio electronics market. The company is based in Massachusetts and has been around for more than 57 years. It makes audio equipment for home and professional use, cars, and more, but this is the company's first attempt to get into the hearing aid business.



