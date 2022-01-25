Bosch Signs Level 3 Autonomy Development Deal With VW Group Subsidiary

Bosch has announced it agreed to an engineering alliance with Cariad, a Volkswagen-owned subsidiary, with the purpose of offering automated driving functions across all vehicle classes. The first step is to develop an engineering platform that will serve as a basis for automated driving up to Level 3, while the two companies have joint development targets that will be evaluated for SAE Level 4 autonomy.
The partnership between Cariad and Bosch will start with Level 2 systems, which involve hands-free driving in certain situations, including urban, highway, and extra-urban environments, and these will be offered in production cars starting 2023.
A more advanced system will also be developed by the two partners, and it will comply with SAE Level 3 autonomy. That means handling all driving functions on the highway, and it will also be offered on selected models next year.
Bosch is a world-renowned automotive supplier, and the development of such a system for a customer as big as the Volkswagen Group, even though one of its subsidiaries, is an important move in the field of autonomous vehicles.
As the two companies underlined, their first goal is to offer partially and highly automated driving systems for volume production and offer them to a broad mass of consumers.
The first co-developed system by Bosch and Cariad will be a standardized software platform that is described as state-of-the-art. It will reach all "privately used vehicle classes" that are sold under the Volkswagen Group brands, so it should work with every future vehicle created by the German conglomerate, which is no easy task.
Cariad is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, and its role is to develop automotive software for the German conglomerate. As its representatives explain, Cariad will build a technology and software platform that will be unified across all VW Group brands, and it will include a vehicle OS, along with a cloud platform for it.
Mind you, that is great news for developers, as they can build apps that will work on multiple brands, but they will also have to keep things secure across all brands.
A vulnerability could be exploited to access not just one car, but the entire ecosystem behind a vehicle's software, so it will have to have multiple layers of protection against hackers.
As 2021 was ending, Mercedes-Benz managed to have its SAE Level 3 system authorized for hands-free driving on the highway. That achievement has broken the ice for many other companies that were waiting for someone to get the approval first and then apply for theirs.
