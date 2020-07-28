Yellow “Ferrari 488 GTB” Burns Before Our Eyes, Gets Restored to Shiny Red

5 Ford Emoji Jacket Will Help Cyclists Communicate Their Frustration With Drivers

4 Sophie Ellis Bextor Smashes Her Head Cycling, Will Never Go Without a Helmet

3 The Iwind Filtration System Promises to Give Cyclists a Faceful of Clean Air

2 Student Bikes from Scotland to Greece: 48 Days on the Road to Get Back Home

1 Vigilante Cyclist Rats Texting Drivers Out to the Police, Keeps Roads Safe

More on this:

Boris Johnson Launches Massive, £2 Billion Cycling Revolution

Today is a good day to be a cyclist in the United Kingdom. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has officially launched today, July 28, the nationwide program that will encourage cycling and walking: the £2 billion “revolution” that will tackle the obesity problem. 7 photos



Repair vouchers represent only a small fraction of the multi-layered approach to the obesity problem, Boris Johnson himself has said in a statement cited by



Higher safety standards with an emphasis on protecting pedestrians and cyclists will be enforced, with help from the police. Also as part of the new program, which carries a total value of £2 billion (€2.2 billion / $2.57 billion), are bike “prescriptions” from local doctors for people with weight issues and free availability of bikes through local doctors' offices.



A new national e-bike program will follow suit. Meanwhile, all those who wish to learn how to ride a bike will be able to receive free training, with help from local authorities.



Johnson’s experience with an extended hospital stay of earlier this year has made him understand the pressure the NHS is currently under, given the health crisis. Adding obesity complications to it hardly seems necessary, so this is a first step in that direction.



“From helping people get fit and healthy and lowering their risk of illness, to improving air quality and cutting congestion, cycling and walking have a huge role to play in tackling some of the biggest health and environmental challenges that we face,” PM Johnson explains. “But to build a healthier, more active nation, we need the right infrastructure, training and support in place to give people the confidence to travel on two wheels.”



“That’s why now is the time to shift gears and press ahead with our biggest and boldest plans yet to boost active travel – so that everyone can feel the transformative benefits of cycling,” Johnson adds. Get on yer bike! As of today, 50,000 repair vouchers will be made available to all those who have an unused bike and would like to get it fixed and back on the road. Each voucher is worth £50 (€55 / $65), with a maximum of two per household being offered. Those interested can access them through the Energy Saving Trust website or at partner bike shops.Repair vouchers represent only a small fraction of the multi-layered approach to the obesity problem, Boris Johnson himself has said in a statement cited by Public Sector Executive . Many miles of new cycle lanes will be built, more cycle racks will be added in high-traffic areas and even bike hangars are being considered, for those communities where people don’t have the space to keep a bike inside their homes.Higher safety standards with an emphasis on protecting pedestrians and cyclists will be enforced, with help from the police. Also as part of the new program, which carries a total value of £2 billion (€2.2 billion / $2.57 billion), are bike “prescriptions” from local doctors for people with weight issues and free availability of bikes through local doctors' offices.A new national e-bike program will follow suit. Meanwhile, all those who wish to learn how to ride a bike will be able to receive free training, with help from local authorities.Johnson’s experience with an extended hospital stay of earlier this year has made him understand the pressure the NHS is currently under, given the health crisis. Adding obesity complications to it hardly seems necessary, so this is a first step in that direction.“From helping people get fit and healthy and lowering their risk of illness, to improving air quality and cutting congestion, cycling and walking have a huge role to play in tackling some of the biggest health and environmental challenges that we face,” PM Johnson explains. “But to build a healthier, more active nation, we need the right infrastructure, training and support in place to give people the confidence to travel on two wheels.”“That’s why now is the time to shift gears and press ahead with our biggest and boldest plans yet to boost active travel – so that everyone can feel the transformative benefits of cycling,” Johnson adds.