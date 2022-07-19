Boosie Badazz Can't Help but Be Extremely Proud of His Imposing Car Collection

After a brief, but very public run-in with the police recently, Boosie Badazz is showing that things are still going great for him and that he has his imposing car collection to keep him happy.
A few days ago, police pulled over Boosie Badazz and his friend for having dark window tints and a concealed license plate. They were handcuffed and the vehicle was searched. The rapper filmed it all and posted it on his Instagram account, but the video was later taken down.
He is now showing that he has moved past that, and no traffic stop will make him stop loving his cars. So, he decided to show everyone the cars in his driveway, which are mostly black, with a few exceptions.
The video, captioned "This why they mad," shows his cars, with him rapping along to Louisiana classic hip hop Mac and Soulja Slim’s “Can I Ball.”
At the beginning of the tour, we see a Ford Mustang Mach-E and a Chevrolet Corvette, which both come with a black exterior and a white stripe, followed by a black BMW X7 and his white Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which he has previously flaunted on social media.
Further away, there’s a blacked-out Cadillac Escalade, a two-tone Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, a black RAM 1500 TRX, and what looks like a GMC Yukon, also in black.
The rapper is a declared Caddy car fan and, not long ago, he even treated his mom to a 2021 Escalade, because he wanted her to have a reliable, powerful, and luxurious ride.
Boosie Badazz doesn’t seem to have a favorite car, often opting to try out different brands and models so he can make sure he’s not missing on anything. But one of the cars he usually goes for is his white Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is equipped with 26-inch wheels. However, he seems to be proud of any vehicle from his collection, which is worth over $1 million.
