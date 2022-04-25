Book Your Flight for Mazda's Museum Grand Reopening in Japan

You have almost one month left until the great reopening of the Mazda Museum, which will welcome visitors starting May 23, in Hiroshima, Japan, and will display its century-old heritage and its vision for the next century.
Carmakers are usually proud of their heritage and Mazda, as one of the oldest Japanese carmakers, has all the reasons to be. After all, this brand has been on the market since 1920 and has multiple achievements to show. The museum design and displays have seen an ample makeover.
The refreshed Mazda Museum matches the latest carmaker design language by sporting a monotone color scheme, enhanced with wood surfaces and warm lighting. Moreover, it provides a cozy and elegant space for its visitors, who have the opportunity to learn and admire the Japanese brand's achievements in the last century.
The visitors can relax and watch the latest Mazda products at the entrance before stepping back into the carmaker's history. There are 10 areas, each with its specific décor and lighting that match specific themes. As a result, the guests will enjoy the narrative experience of Mazda's vision for the next 100 years and the thoughts that drove the carmaker since its beginnings.
If you can't visit the museum, which is located in Hiroshima, Japan, there is a faster online option. Thus, from the comfort of your home, you can see what pushed the Japanese carmaker forward over the last century. Of course, it's a way different experience than when you're sharing the same room with the mighty Mazda Le Mans winner, but certainly, it's more affordable. Moreover, the explanations are in Japanese and English as well.
Last but not least, the carmaker also pays attention of children. Mazda created an easy-to-understand explanation about the automotive industry and car making for kids. This section is available, for now, only in Japanese, but later on, an English version will be introduced.
So, if you don't know where to spend some quality time with your family on your next trip to Japan, this might be a good idea.
