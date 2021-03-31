Bonneville 2021 Toyota Supra Rendering Is a Real Record-Setter

The A80 Toyota Supra is known for its record-setting speed. Want to film a Bugatti doing its top speed? You use a modified Supra. Interested in 2,000 horsepower drag strip passes? Supra again.
But there's one Supra record not many people know about, and that's the JUN Auto Akira Supra. About two decades ago, a few months after Fast and Furious hit theaters, a streamlined Japanese car was blitzing down the famous salt flats in Utah.
The car was equipped with a 3.2-liter 2JZGTE with two TRUST T78 turbochargers making about 1,200 horsepower. From what we understand, it had been based on a racing car. JUN was already well known for its Supra modifications at the time. That record doesn't stand, but going 249.3 miles per hour still sounds like a legendary achievement.
Is that interesting-enough to be turned into a rendering? Well, as it turns out, yes it is. Roy Artisan from Finland has mixed elements from that streamlined car into a modern Supra. Without the context of Bonneville racing, it would be a strange sight. In fact, we're still getting used to it.
It's quite an attention-grabbing design, with a much longer, smoother front bumper leading to the familiar LEDs. The extra aero at the back is designed for stability and looks like nothing you've ever spotted on a Supra. Also, it's got flat disks over the wheels to minimize air resistance. While a 2021 Toyota being able to hit Bugatti speeds would be interesting to see, salt lake speed records are becoming difficult to set.
Plus, they don't get the same attention as SEMA builds or professional drifting. So it's unlikely we'll ever get something like this in the real world, and it's likely the 2JZ would be needed to replace BMW's engine, which would make it less of an achievement.
The car was equipped with a 3.2-liter 2JZGTE with two TRUST T78 turbochargers making about 1,200 horsepower. From what we understand, it had been based on a racing car. JUN was already well known for its Supra modifications at the time. That record doesn't stand, but going 249.3 miles per hour still sounds like a legendary achievement.
Is that interesting-enough to be turned into a rendering? Well, as it turns out, yes it is. Roy Artisan from Finland has mixed elements from that streamlined car into a modern Supra. Without the context of Bonneville racing, it would be a strange sight. In fact, we're still getting used to it.
It's quite an attention-grabbing design, with a much longer, smoother front bumper leading to the familiar LEDs. The extra aero at the back is designed for stability and looks like nothing you've ever spotted on a Supra. Also, it's got flat disks over the wheels to minimize air resistance. While a 2021 Toyota being able to hit Bugatti speeds would be interesting to see, salt lake speed records are becoming difficult to set.
Plus, they don't get the same attention as SEMA builds or professional drifting. So it's unlikely we'll ever get something like this in the real world, and it's likely the 2JZ would be needed to replace BMW's engine, which would make it less of an achievement.