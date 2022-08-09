Bone-Stock 1999 Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa Is Close to Utter Perfection, Could Be Yours

Were it not for a few scratches, this two-wheeled predator would look right at home in a museum.
If tremendous straight-line speed is what butters your toast, then you really can’t go wrong with a mighty Hayabusa! Upon its release back in 1999, Suzuki’s icon was solemnly crowned the world’s fastest production motorcycle – a title held by the Honda CBR1000XX Blackbird up until that point.
The ‘Busa gets its asphalt-jolting power from a 1,298cc inline-four engine with 11.0:1 compression and sixteen valves operated through dual cams. When prompted, this liquid-cooled leviathan will go about producing 175 hp at 9,800 rpm and 102 pound-feet (138 Nm) of torque at 7,000 spins.
A six-speed gearbox feeds the oomph to the rear wheel, thus letting its bearer hit a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph). Furthermore, the GSX1300R is going to require less than three seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph), and it will complete a quarter-mile sprint in 10.3 blistering seconds.
You’ll find a twin-spar aluminum skeleton holding everything where it belongs, while suspension is taken care of by fully-adjustable inverted forks at the front and a link-type shock absorber at the rear. Stopping power originates from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors and six-piston calipers up north, along with a single 240 mm (9.4 inches) brake rotor and a two-piston caliper down south.
As for the motorcycle shown above, it is a first-year specimen from Suzuki’s Hayabusa family, wearing the Light Copper Brown color scheme loved by many. This peregrine falcon is just a few blemishes away from mint condition, and its odometer displays approximately 20k miles (32,000 km).
In case you’d like to be the next person who takes this thing for a spin, be sure to visit the IMA (Iconic Motorbike Auctions) website as soon as possible, because it’s now up for grabs. With less than 24 hours to go before the auctioning deadline, one would need around ten grand to best the current bid.
