Bone-Stock 1979 Honda CBX1000 Used to Be a Demo Bike, Displays 427 Miles on the Odo

Some paint bubbling is present here and there, but the motorcycle’s overall condition is top-notch.
With 427 miles (687 km) on the clock and oodles of classic flair, this museum-quality 1979 Honda CBX1000 is the stuff of collectors’ wet dreams. The six-cylinder treasure was first used as a demonstrator bike by an Iowa-based dealership that closed its doors in 1985, and it’s been in the current owner’s possession for the past seven years.
Besides the low mileage, what makes this specimen a true gemstone is the fact that it retains the entirety of its stock configuration. Honda’s titan gets its power from a dual-cam 1,047cc inline-six engine with 28 mm (1.1 inches) Keihin carburetors, four valves per cylinder, and 9.3:1 compression. This air-cooled mill is linked to a five-speed gearbox, which spins the rear wheel through a chain final drive.
As for its output digits, the powerplant is capable of spawning 105 hp at 9,000 rpm and 52 pound-feet (71 Nm) of twist lower down the rev range. When all this force is called into action, the CBX1000 will accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.6 seconds, to then top out at 135 mph (217 kph).
Its suspension consists of air-assisted 35 mm (1.4 inches) telescopic forks at the front and dual shocks with preload adjustability at the rear. Braking is accomplished through the use of 276 mm (10.9 inches) discs up north and a single 296 mm (11.7 inches) module down south. Finally, the ‘79 MY CBX weighs in at 544 pounds (247 kg) without fluids.
Although this relic could theoretically be yours, we doubt you’ll be prepared to spend nearly 20 grand for that to happen. The stunning CBX1000 shown above is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed until Tuesday, July 5. At the moment, the top bidder is offering a very generous $15k in the hope of snatching this beauty.
Besides the low mileage, what makes this specimen a true gemstone is the fact that it retains the entirety of its stock configuration. Honda’s titan gets its power from a dual-cam 1,047cc inline-six engine with 28 mm (1.1 inches) Keihin carburetors, four valves per cylinder, and 9.3:1 compression. This air-cooled mill is linked to a five-speed gearbox, which spins the rear wheel through a chain final drive.
As for its output digits, the powerplant is capable of spawning 105 hp at 9,000 rpm and 52 pound-feet (71 Nm) of twist lower down the rev range. When all this force is called into action, the CBX1000 will accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.6 seconds, to then top out at 135 mph (217 kph).
Its suspension consists of air-assisted 35 mm (1.4 inches) telescopic forks at the front and dual shocks with preload adjustability at the rear. Braking is accomplished through the use of 276 mm (10.9 inches) discs up north and a single 296 mm (11.7 inches) module down south. Finally, the ‘79 MY CBX weighs in at 544 pounds (247 kg) without fluids.
Although this relic could theoretically be yours, we doubt you’ll be prepared to spend nearly 20 grand for that to happen. The stunning CBX1000 shown above is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed until Tuesday, July 5. At the moment, the top bidder is offering a very generous $15k in the hope of snatching this beauty.