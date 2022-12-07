Bond Analyst Compares Tesla to BlackBerry and Warns About How Twitter May Harm EV Maker

BlackBerry is an example of rapid success and speedy decline. It was considered unbeatable until Apple released the iPhone and Android smartphones became dominant in their market. The company’s history inspired a book and will become a movie in 2023. It was also considered pretty fitting by Vicki Bryan to describe Tesla’s current situation.
The founder of Bond Angle used the ill-fated company’s example to demonstrate Tesla is following the same steps that led BlackBerry to disappear as a phone manufacturer. The Canadian company “was the darling in a new market for years — until it wasn't.” Bryan states it “failed to sustain investment in new product innovation and ignored burgeoning market trends until its competition surpassed it.” That’s something Tesla is also facing.
The bond researcher wrote that Tesla has “no new models” and that “nothing in its meager and perpetually delayed pipeline, from the quirky Cybertruck to the Semi Truck, seem(s) likely to move the needle sufficiently.” She was referring to Tesla losing capacity to attract new buyers and went even further in her assessment of the company’s situation.
According to Bryan, “years of starving research and development while cutting corners in manufacturing have left Tesla with a sparse and aging fleet that persistently ranks near the bottom in quality and reliability.” The latest Consumer Reports rankings confirm that.
Ironically, that’s all because Tesla’s mission of making EVs mainstream worked. The company’s “toughest competitors have rolled out scores of new models, and dozens more will come to market before Tesla's next entry — whatever that is.” Bryan notes that it is not a surprise that “Tesla has been losing share in every major market.”
The Bond Angle founder made that analysis to demonstrate the risk that Twitter may harm Tesla in the long run. She wrote to Business Insider that Elon Musk presents an “old pattern” of using “his various companies to support new or adjacent ventures, often with little visibility into how the money is flowing.”
In other words, Bryan states that Musk will probably “raid Tesla” to keep Twitter afloat, which will be a difficult task in the researcher’s opinion. She said she has “never seen new management blow up a company as fast as Musk is destroying Twitter.” That would be the Tesla CEO’s problem if it did not affect the EV maker, but Bryan defends it does. The fact that Musk recently sold Tesla stock to complete Twitter’s purchase shows she has a strong point. Tesla shareholders should take notes.
