Bombardier’s Newest Luxury Private Jet Wins Award for Groundbreaking Design

The Red Dot Award is one of the most prestigious international awards for design, and its “Best of the Best” distinction is only meant for products that are truly outstanding in each category. This year, Bombardier was awarded this special prize for the innovative cabin design of its next-generation business jet, the Challenger 3500.
In September 2021, the Canadian aircraft maker introduced its latest development, described as a “super mid-size business jet.” The new Challenger 3500 is not just about top-notch performance, but also about sustainability and a cabin that raises the bar in terms of passenger comfort and technology features.
This recent award for the “Best of the Best” in the Trains and Planes category confirms that this new luxury jet stands out from the crowd. The cabin is not only the largest and quietest in its class, but it’s also designed with sustainable materials, and features the company’s exclusive Nuage seats. According to Bombardier, this type of high-end seating has never been available in the super mid-size category until now.
The award-winning cabin design includes wireless chargers throughout, the only 24-inch and 4K display in its category, plus voice-controlled lighting, temperature, and entertainment systems, another industry first.
Although the Challenger 3500’s future passengers will be more than happy to enjoy this award-winning cabin, the jet’s technical performance is no less impressive. It boasts a range of 3,400 nautical miles (3,900 miles/6,300 km) and a top speed of M 0.83 (636 mph/1,024 kph). This next-generation jet can also be ready to fly in less than seven minutes, rising at more than 43,000 feet (13,106 meters).
In addition to the use of sustainable materials for the cabin, Challenger 3500 is also the first mid-size business jet to hold an Environmental Product Declaration (EDP), a report that shows how a product impacts the environment throughout its lifecycle.
With a prestigious award under its belt, the new Challenger is ready to take off in the second half of this year.
