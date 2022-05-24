Bombardier’s Global 8000 Revealed as the World’s Fastest, Longest-Range Business Jet

The acclaimed Canadian aircraft builder is winning left and right. After the new Challenger 3500 won the prestigious Red Dot Award for being “Best of the Best,” another jaw-dropping business jet is ready to make waves. Global 8000 is leading the way towards an entirely new era of luxury private jets.
The new Global 8000 took the capabilities of the stunning Global 7500 even further. Last year, it became the fastest jet in civil aviation since the Concorde, after reaching supersonic speeds of over Mach 1.015 during a demonstration flight.
It also set the record for the first Transport Category airplane to reach supersonic speeds while running on SAF (sustainable aviation fuel). These outstanding landmarks were achieved during a demonstration flight when it was accompanied by a NASA F/A-18 chase plane.
After this incredible achievement, the Global 8000 is ready to claim the crown for the world’s fastest, longest-range purpose-built business jet. As its name suggests, it can cover 8,000 nautical miles (9,206 miles/14,816 km) also boasting an incredible top speed of Mach 0.94 (721 mph/1,160 kph). This means that exclusive city pairs like Dubai-Houston or Singapore-Los Angeles are now perfectly possible.
In additional to its exceptional performance, the new Global 8000 also sets high standards for luxury and comfort. It claims to offer “the healthiest cabin in the industry,” meaning that it has a low altitude (2,900 feet/884 meters at a flying altitude of 41,000 feet/12.496 meters) plus the latest technology for a fresh, clean air.
It’s also introduced as “the only true four-zone cabin business jet” with such an impressive range. The Principal Suite features a full-size bed and a stand-up shower in the en-suite bathroom. The brand’s Nuage seat also promises incredible comfort, as the first one to offer a zero-gravity position. Cutting-edge entertainment systems and connectivity also make this cabin ultra-enjoyable.
The Global 8000’s lucky future owners still have to wait a while, as this trailblazer won’t enter service earlier than 2025. But the good news is that when it does, its enhancements will also be retrofittable for the current Global 7500.
