Bombardier’s Global 8000 Revealed as the World’s Fastest, Longest-Range Business Jet

More on this:

1 Billionaire Attorney Owns One of the World’s Largest Private Jets, a Gorgeous Boeing 767

2 Textron Rolls Out the First Outstanding Cessna Citation XLS GEN2 Business Jet

3 Rapper Fabolous' Pilot Gives Him Shots Before Flying in a Private Jet

4 Ashanti Can't Ever Stop Singing, Rehearses During Flight on Private Jet

5 Royal Junk: Brand-New, Custom $300 Million Boeing 747-8 Arrives at Scrapyard